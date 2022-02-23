About Town: Check out a chili cook-off, Jeff Dunham in concert and more

On A Date

Comedian and ventriloquist Jeff Dunham will bring his, "Seriously," tour to Moline's TaxSlayer Center on Saturday, Feb. 26. Joining Jeff for his tour will be Peanut, José Jalapeño, Bubba J., Sweet Daddy Dee and Achmed the Dead Terrorist.

The show starts at 5 p.m. Admission is $52.50 and tickets are available by calling 800-745-3000 or visiting TaxSlayerCenter.com.

With the Family

The University of Illinois Extension and Citizens to Preserve Black Hawk Park Foundation will offer a free winter wellness event from 9 a.m. to noon on Saturday. Families can come enjoy hands-on activity stations and presentations inside Singing Bird Nature Center, 1510 46th Ave., Rock Island.

Participants can learn about Midwestern birds, create hands-on nature crafts, take part in a scavenger hunt, explore the eight dimensions of wellness, take an outside winter walk, visit the museum, enjoy a knitting workshop, get recipes for better nutrition and more.

There also will be free soup and hot cocoa.

For more information, visit the University of Illinois Extension's website at go.illinois.edu/WinterWellness.

In Real Time

On Friday, Crafted Q-C and the Raccoon Motel will host Junk and Disorderly from 5-9 p.m.

This small flea-style market will feature 12 Q-C artists and makers showing off their wares at the Raccoon Motel, 315 E. 2nd St., Davenport. Come shop small, support local, grab a drink at the bar and get disorderly.

For more information, visit https://www.theraccoonmotel.com.

Dine and Drink

The 13th annual Chili Cook-Off hosted by Hand in Hand will be held 2:30-6:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 26 at the Fair Center at the Mississippi Valley Fairgrounds in Davenport.

This year's fundraiser will be a hybrid event featuring a drive-thru for those not comfortable coming in as well as all the favorite in-person events including chili from 18 local chili teams. Attendees taste all the different chili offerings and vote for the Best Chili in the Quad-Cities.

There also will be a silent auction, raffles, a kid's zone, a wine and craft beer pull, and more.

Tickets cost $15 per person, $5 for children 6-12 years, free for children 5 years and younger. They will be available at the door or can be purchased in advance at www.handinhandqc.org.

Just For Fun

Gather a team, lace up some shoes and have a ball bowling for a good cause during the Junior Achievement Bowl-A-Thon on Saturday, Feb. 26.

Teams of five, all ages welcome, can bowl throughout the day at TBK Bank Sports Complex, Big River Bowling, QC Family Entertainment or Bowlmor Lanes.

There is a $50 registration fee with $300 in fundraising efforts per team of five.

For more information, visit https://jaheartland.org/events/ja-bowlathon-quad-cities/

