Des Moines — The Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) report an ACA special enrollment period begins February 15 and ends May 15 for Iowans purchasing or changing their Affordable Care Act (ACA) individual health coverage.

“The Iowa Insurance Division encourages any Iowans who need health coverage to look at the options available on healthcare.gov during the upcoming ACA special enrollment period," Iowa Insurance Commissioner Doug Ommen said. “Iowans considering individual plans should talk with a licensed insurance agent to thoroughly research all coverage options to determine the best plan for themselves and their families.”

Premium assistance in the form of tax credits is available for households with qualifying income levels. “Although the Iowa economy is coming back, the special enrollment period will give Iowans economically impacted by the pandemic another opportunity to consider whether these plans can work for them in 2021,” Ommen said.

During the special enrollment period, Iowans may call 1-800-318-2596 or visit healthcare.gov for information regarding enrollment and to calculate applicable tax credits.

Local insurance agents, assisters and Iowa’s navigator are available to help Iowans review which insurance plan may best fit their needs. Iowans can find local help by visiting https://localhelp.HealthCare.gov/.

Quad-City Times​

