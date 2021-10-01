Across faiths and borders, the faces of prayer

An Ultra-Orthodox Jewish man of the Kiryat Sanz Hasidic sect prays on a hill overlooking the Mediterranean Sea as they participate in a Tashlich ceremony, in Netanya, Israel, Sept. 14. Tashlich, which means "to cast away" in Hebrew, is the practice in which Jews go to a large flowing body of water and symbolically "throw away" their sins by throwing a piece of bread, or similar food, into the water before the Jewish holiday of Yom Kippur.
Members of the Chicago Fire Department bow their heads in prayer during the commemoration of the 20th anniversary of the Sept. 11 attacks at the Richard J. Daley Plaza in the Loop in Chicago, Sept. 11.
A girl wearing a face mask amid the COVID-19 pandemic kneels in prayer before candles at Our Lady of Cobre Church as faithful mark the feast day of Cuba's patron saint, the Virgin of Charity of Cobre, in Havana, Cuba, Sept. 8. For the second year in a row, the annual procession with the statue of the Virgin of Charity of Cobre was canceled due to the pandemic.
A woman worships a cow, considered holy by Hindus, on Teej festival at the Sangam, the confluence of rivers Ganges, Yamuna and mythical Saraswati, in Prayagraj, India, Sept. 9. During this festival, women observe a day-long fast for a longevity of their husbands while some unmarried women observe a fast for a good husband.
A migrant from Haiti prays with a bible on her head during a Mass at an improvised refugee shelter in Ciudad Acuña, Sept. 21. The options remaining for thousands of Haitian migrants straddling the Mexico-Texas border are narrowing as the United States government ramps up to an expected six expulsion flights to Haiti, and Mexico began busing some away from the border.
Associated Press
Images captured by Associated Press photographers around the world last month showed how prayer has diverse manifestations across faith traditions and human-drawn frontiers.
In Israel, blue sky and wispy clouds framed the outline of an ultra-Orthodox man of the Kiryat Sanz Hasidic sect on a hill in Israel during a Tashlich ceremony, in which Jews symbolically cast off their sins into a body of water, ahead of the Yom Kippur holiday.
Prayer was a central part of many observances of the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks in the United States, such as in Chicago, where uniformed firefighters standing in formation bowed their heads in solemn ceremony.
At the U.S.-Mexico border, eyes closed in rapture, a Haitian migrant pressed a paperback bible to the crown of her head during a Mass at an improvised shelter in the border region where thousands of her compatriots recently arrived hoping to cross.
In Cuba, a young girl kneels in church before flickering candles for the country's patron, the Virgin of Charity of Cobre, whose customary feast day procession was scrapped for a second year due to the pandemic.
And in India, a woman clasped her hands to her face and bent in veneration before a cow, considered holy by Hindus, during the Teej festival marked by daylong fasting by women asking to find a good husband or for the longevity of an existing one.