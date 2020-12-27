Activist, champion: Naomi Osaka is AP Female Athlete of Year

"There are clearly so many worthy issues. This one especially resonated with me because of my own personal up-bringing; and also while the tennis tour was paused, I was able to watch and read news at length for the first time in my life. This summer in the U.S., tensions were high and reached boiling point," Osaka said. "It was the right time for me to speak up."

Taking her lead, that tournament shut down completely for a day.

"Her activism has shone a light on how we as individuals and sports leagues can collectively make an impact," WTA Chairman and CEO Steve Simon said. "Not only is she a phenomenal tennis player, but she also demonstrates how athletes have an opportunity to use their platform for something bigger than the game or themselves. Her actions are nothing short of inspiring and she is so very deserving of this recognition."

During the U.S. Open, Osaka brought attention to Black victims of violence by arriving for matches wearing face masks bearing the names of Floyd, Taylor, Tamir Rice, Elijah McClain, Trayvon Martin, Ahmaud Arbery and Philando Castile.