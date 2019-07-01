Country singer Adam Cunningham, originally from Grandview, Iowa, was a contestant on Season 13 of "The Voice." Music will begin at 7 p.m. Wednesday with Quad-City rockers Hap Hazard. Cunningham will take the stage at 9 p.m. in a free outdoor concert on the west stage near 18th Street and Spruce Hills Drive, Bettendorf, where amusement rides will be available from 4-9 p.m.

9 p.m. Wednesday, stage near 18th Street and Spruce Hills Drive, Bettendorf. Free.

