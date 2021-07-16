Adam Lafrentz

April 25, 2018

Police Department: Scott County Sheriff's Office

Location: 400 W 4th Street, Davenport (Scott County courthouse)

Adam Demarcus Lafrentz, 29 at the time, was shot at by Bailiff Tim Hutcheson but was not hit. Hutcheson, another bailiff and a Davenport police officer responded to a report of a disturbance outside the Scott County courthouse and found Lafrentz carrying a blunt object.

Lafrentz was non-compliant with the bailiffs' and officer's instructions. The police officer fired a non-lethal device that had little affect on Lafrentz, and as the situation escalated Hutcheson fired once in Lafrentz's direction.

Lafrentz was arrested after a short foot chase and charged with assault on persons in certain occupations and assault causing bodily injury or mental illness. The case was dismissed in January 2020 after Lafrentz began mental health treatment and showed he was compliant with that treatment, according to court documents.

Scott County Attorney Mike Walton determined in May 2018 that Hutcheson's use of force was reasonable.

