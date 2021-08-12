 Skip to main content
Adam Logozzo, forward/defenseman
From the Quad City Storm 2021-22 training camp roster series
The Quad City Storm announced Thursday the signing of swingman Adam Logozzo to their training camp roster.

Logozzo, 28, spent the 2018-19 and 2019-20 seasons with the Leuven Chiefs in the BeNeLiga, the Belgian Elite League.

Logging time as both a forward and a defenseman, the Vaughan, Ontario native scored 27 goals and added 41 assists for 68 points in 40 games in those two seasons. In the 2019-20, he scored 17 goals and added 13 assists in 19 games.

Prior to Leuven, Logozzo played 18 games for the Spartiates de Marseille in the French FFHG, Division 1 league, where he scored five goals and added four assists in 18 games.

