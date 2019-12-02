CHICAGO — The Chicago Cubs did not offer a 2020 contract to shortstop Addison Russell on Monday, making the 2016 All-Star a free agent one year after he was suspended for violating Major League Baseball’s domestic violence policy.

Russell was banned for 40 games last offseason after a series of allegations made by ex-wife Melisa Reidy. The 25-year-old returned to the Cubs in May and batted a career-low .237 with nine homers, 23 RBIs and a .699 OPS.

Russell earned $4 million in 2019 and was likely to gain a raise in arbitration, probably to around $5 million.

“We decided to non-tender Addison Russell today simply because the role we expected him to play for the 2020 Cubs was inconsistent with how he would have been treated in the salary arbitration process,” Cubs executive Theo Epstein said in a statement.

MLB began an investigation in 2017 after allegations against Russell first became public. Reidy published a blog post last September describing more detailed allegations, including years of physical and emotional abuse.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up

Less than 12 hours later, MLB announced Russell had been put on leave under its domestic violence policy. He accepted the suspension on Oct. 3.