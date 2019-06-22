The top of the order set the tone for the Quad-Cities River Bandits' offense Saturday, as Ross Adolph and Jeremy Pena combined for five hits and three runs scored in the River Bandits' 7-4 road win over Beloit.
The duo helped the Bandits' offense stake Quad-Cities starter Brett Daniels to a quick lead as Adolph doubled to lead off the game, stole third and score around to score on Pena's single.
Oscar Campos' two-out single scored Pena, and after Alex McKenna drew a walk from Beloit starter Aiden McIntyre, Cesar Salazar doubled both runners home to stake Q-C to a 4-0 advantage that it wouldn't surrender.
Pena also singled in Logan Farrar in the fourth, and Salazar completed his three-RBI night with a run-scoring single in the fifth inning.
Adolph, who finished a home run short of the cycle, scored on Freudis Nova's ninth inning single to complete the Q-C scoring.
Daniels lasted four innings giving up two runs, one earned and striking out six but walking four. Relievers Joey Gonzalez (2-1) and Riley Cabral each gave up one run in multi-inning appearances with Cabral getting his fourth save.
The teams will complete their four-game series at 2 p.m. today with Matt Ruppenthal scheduled to start for the Bandits against the Snappers' Chase Cohen.
Clinton bats come up empty
The Clinton LumberKings struck out 15 times and never had a runner reach third base in a 4-0 loss to the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers on Saturday.
Wisconsin starter Scott Sunitsch (5-7) tallied 11 of those strikeouts and didn't walk a batter in his six innings of work, allowing four hits.
Through five innings, Clinton starter Jake Walters (0-3) was matching Sunitsch, allowing just one single. Walters ran into trouble in the sixth, though, and that was all the Timber Rattlers needed.
Gabriel Garcia's two-out double plated Brice Turang and David Fry and Jesus Lujano doubled in Garcia. Lujano then scored on an error by Clinton first baseman Evan Edwards to complete the scoring.
Walters ended up giving up four runs, three earned on four hits and a walk over six innings.
Samuel Castro and Bubba Hollins doubled for the LumberKings. No Clinton batter had more than one hit on the night.
The LumberKings will look to avoid getting swept as they conclude the second-half opening series today at 1:05 p.m.
