Advance Auto Parts, with locations in Iowa and Illinois, sent an email note from its president/CEO Tom Greco to customers Wednesday. In it, he said cleaning and sanitation of stores has increased.

Telemedicine options are available for workers, who are encouraged to stay home if feeling ill.

“We are communicating regularly with our key suppliers to help ensure product availability and sourcing options in the event certain geographies are unable to produce or ship parts,” Advance Auto Parts said.

“At present, we believe our current inventory levels and strategic sourcing decisions will help us mitigate any disruption to our business and allow us to continue servicing our customers.”

