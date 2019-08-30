The Tax Cuts and Jobs Act (TCJA) of 2017 introduced many significant changes to how taxes are calculated for individuals, including by expanding the standard deduction from $6,500 to $12,000 ($12,200 for 2019) for single taxpayers and $13,000 to $24,000 ($24,400 for 2019) for married taxpayers filing jointly.
As a result of the expanded standard deduction and limitations on other itemized deductions, the percentage of taxpayers electing to itemize their deductions has decreased from 30% to about 10%. As the standard deduction becomes more prevalent, the tax benefits of certain expenditures treated as itemized deductions (including charitable contributions, state and local taxes and mortgage interest) diminish. However, this has not stopped individuals from employing a number of strategies to reclaim, at least in part, tax benefits for their qualifying expenses.
One technique is known as “bunching.” Bunching involves limiting expenses in certain years so they can be combined in a single “bunch” year. In the bunch year, the combined expenses increase the likelihood of exceeding the standard deduction in that year and thus provide the taxpayer with tax savings they otherwise would not realize. Of course, some expenses lend themselves to bunching better than others. Real estate taxes, for example, tend to be relatively consistent and are only tax-deductible when assessed. Charitable contributions, in contrast, vary year-to-year based on the taxpayer’s discretion and so can be bunched more easily. One vehicle growing in popularity to assist taxpayers in implementing their charitable contribution bunching is the donor-advised fund (DAF).
A DAF is an individual account or fund held by a 501(c)(3) public charity, often a community foundation or charity affiliated with a brokerage or investment firm. In a bunching year, a taxpayer contributes cash or property to the DAF. For income tax purposes, the taxpayer receives a charitable contribution when the DAF is funded. Even though the taxpayer has relinquished the necessary control and dominion over the property to qualify for the immediate deduction, the taxpayer retains the right to recommend which charities will ultimately receive the donations from the DAF, how much, and when. While the taxpayer’s recommendations are not binding on the DAF’s sponsoring charity, in practice the recommendations are almost always followed.
The advantages of a DAF are easy to appreciate: It is an investment account that will continue to appreciate in value if not distributed and, thus, can increase the impact of a taxpayer’s giving; it is easier and less expensive than establishing a private foundation and is not subject to the minimum distribution requirements applicable to private foundations; and it provides a taxpayer continuing say in how the DAF funds are deployed. In light of these advantages, there has been an uptick not only in the creation of DAFs since the TCJA, but conversions of private foundations to DAFs.
DAFs have also been the subject of some criticism. Because there are no distribution requirements, the donations made to a DAF may sit unused for a long time, even though the donor gets the up-front deduction. Further, certain DAF sponsors have been subject to recent litigation for failure to adhere to taxpayer grant recommendations. Finally, with a DAF as the intermediary between a donor and charity, the direct line charities enjoy with their benefactors has been severed, causing a breakdown in the sense of connection in the giving continuum, and adding an additional layer of administrative costs to the equation.
Tax deductions are not the only reason taxpayers make charitable deductions. Belief in mission, the desire to make a difference, personal satisfaction and the fulfillment of giving often weigh more heavily than the corresponding tax benefit. Nonetheless, tax deductibility has been a powerful tool to incentivize private giving for years and years. Bunching and DAFs are currently two effective techniques that promise to keep that legacy going, with or without an expanded standard deduction.
