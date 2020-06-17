African-American literature class may return at Rock Island High School

Rock Island-Milan school administrators and school board members said Wednesday they were forging a plan to continue to offer the African-American literature class at Rock Island High School in the near future.
After years of dwindling enrollment, administrators said the district is working on retooling the class and offering it for credit, rather than as an elective.
School board members heard public feedback at an April meeting for more than a half-hour from concerned citizens who asked the district reconsider its plans to not offer the African-American literature class at Rocky for the 2020-2021 school year.
Administrators said the class, and a few others, were not being offered for the coming school year because of low enrollment. Superintendent Reginald Lawrence said at that meeting that it was his hope the class could be overhauled for a strengthened return in the future.
At Wednesday’s special meeting, board members heard from Assistant Principal Carmen Woods about the high school’s scheduling process. They also heard from high school principal Jeff Whitaker, who presented a plan and timeline for giving students more credit-earning English class choices during their senior year.
The timeline begins in August and calls for the English Department to discuss options for giving students more choices during their senior year. A survey would also be offered to students to see what classes students are interested in. Examples of courses include the African-American literature class, as well as modern world literature, creative writing, mythology, science fiction literature and other options.
By October the district hopes to have new for-credit English classes listed in the 2021-2022 course catalog, and those courses would be advertised to the junior class in November. Juniors will begin registering for classes in December and February.
Lawrence said Wednesday that no final decision had been made on whether the African-American literature class could still be offered during the 2020-2021 school year, and he thanked all those who had reached out to provide their feedback, including former students who wrote letters.
School board members heard public comment from two individuals Wednesday: Ed Yancy and Berlinda Tyler-Jamison. They said they were pleased with the district’s work thus far. Tyler-Jamison, president of the Rock Island County NAACP chapter, said the organization would be willing to assist the district in its efforts.
Board member Dave Rockwell said he had great respect for the difficult scheduling process the high school took on each year. Rockwell said he still was hopeful the course could be offered second semester of the 2020-2021 school year. He said when community members spoke out that was before Memorial Day.
“Since then life as we know it has changed,” Rockwell said. “It would seem to me, when we’re talking about equity and engagement and diversity that we should make every possible effort to allow this course to be offered for those seven or eight or 10 students that want it this year so they don’t miss out.”
Rockwell is referring to the Black Lives Matter movement and other demonstrations that have sprung up to bring attention to racial injustices.
Rockwell noted there is more work to be done to attract students and retool the class for credit, but he said he believed it was worth making the effort to offer the course to those students who want it this spring.
Board member Tiffany Stoner-Harris said she agreed.
“With everything happening around us, this is a prime example why a class like this would be relevant,” she said. “I think for us to even put it on pause this year would be a disservice to students.”
Stoner-Harris also said many changes take place after the beginning of the year and it is possible additional students would have the desire and scheduling space to take the course in the spring.
Lawrence said he thanked the high school team and administration members for their work on the issue. He said it was never a question of the critical importance of this class, and it is his hope the class returns and is offered to students for years to come.
