African-American literature class may return at Rock Island High School

By October the district hopes to have new for-credit English classes listed in the 2021-2022 course catalog, and those courses would be advertised to the junior class in November. Juniors will begin registering for classes in December and February.

Lawrence said Wednesday that no final decision had been made on whether the African-American literature class could still be offered during the 2020-2021 school year, and he thanked all those who had reached out to provide their feedback, including former students who wrote letters.

School board members heard public comment from two individuals Wednesday: Ed Yancy and Berlinda Tyler-Jamison. They said they were pleased with the district’s work thus far. Tyler-Jamison, president of the Rock Island County NAACP chapter, said the organization would be willing to assist the district in its efforts.

Board member Dave Rockwell said he had great respect for the difficult scheduling process the high school took on each year. Rockwell said he still was hopeful the course could be offered second semester of the 2020-2021 school year. He said when community members spoke out that was before Memorial Day.