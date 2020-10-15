After a night of freezing temps, mercury to rebound Friday and Saturday

After a night of below-freezing temperatures, the mercury will rebound somewhat Friday and Saturday, and there is a chance for some much-needed rain by Sunday.
Cold Canadian was expected to send overnight temperatures below freezing Thursday night into Friday morning.
Meteorologist Alex Gibbs of the National Weather Service, Davenport, said it was the first freeze warning of the 2020-2021 season.
“We’ve had a couple of frost advisories already,” he said.
Friday’s high is expected to reach into the middle 50s with windy conditions, he said. A steady southwest wind at 5-10 mph will bring in some warmer weather, but in the afternoon winds will increase to 10-15 mph with gusts has high as 30 mph.
Saturday’s high is expected to reach near 70 degrees, Gibbs said, but a south wind in the afternoon will blow at 25-30 mph with gusts has high as 45 mph.
Sunday’s forecast calls for cloudy conditions with a high of 46 and a 30% chance of rain before 1 p.m.
There is a very slight chance of a rain-snow mix before 8 a.m. Monday and then a chance of showers. The day is expected to be partly sunny with a high of 51 degrees.
Gibbs said the chance of snow early Monday had decreased appreciably.
“We’re trending warmer so it should be a nonissue by the time we get there,” he said.
The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, or NOAA, the parent of the National Weather Service, released U.S. Winter Weather Outlook for the 2020-2021 winter season.
With an ongoing La Niña, which is a cooling of the surface temperatures in the central and east-central equatorial Pacific Ocean, a good portion of the Midwest, including Iowa and the majority of Illinois, has neutral chances of having either a dry or wet winter, or a warmer or colder winter. In other words, it could go either way, Gibbs said.
But a good swath of the United States from California through the southern states and up to the northeast portion of the country has increased chances for a warmer than normal winter.
What is of concern is the significant drought that is affecting a huge portion of the United States, particularly from the plains all the way to the Pacific coast. A large swath of the southwestern United States is suffering from extreme drought while other portions are in an exceptional drought.
A portion of northwest Iowa is in extreme drought while the rest of the western portion of the state is in a severe or moderate drought. The central portion of the state is reported as being abnormally dry. It is only the eastern portion of Iowa that is not experiencing drought conditions.
The western portion of Illinois that includes the Quad-City region also is not yet experiencing drought.
