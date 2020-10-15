After a night of freezing temps, mercury to rebound Friday and Saturday

“We’re trending warmer so it should be a nonissue by the time we get there,” he said.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, or NOAA, the parent of the National Weather Service, released U.S. Winter Weather Outlook for the 2020-2021 winter season.

With an ongoing La Niña, which is a cooling of the surface temperatures in the central and east-central equatorial Pacific Ocean, a good portion of the Midwest, including Iowa and the majority of Illinois, has neutral chances of having either a dry or wet winter, or a warmer or colder winter. In other words, it could go either way, Gibbs said.

But a good swath of the United States from California through the southern states and up to the northeast portion of the country has increased chances for a warmer than normal winter.

What is of concern is the significant drought that is affecting a huge portion of the United States, particularly from the plains all the way to the Pacific coast. A large swath of the southwestern United States is suffering from extreme drought while other portions are in an exceptional drought.