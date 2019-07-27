Historically, the Quad-City Bix 7 ushers in a massive crowd for local businesses. After a crippling winter and devastating flooding in the spring, that crowd was welcomed by the downtown.
Redband Coffee Co., 329 E. 4th Street
After a slow year due to flooding, manager Benjamin Ward said the crowd at Redband had been "exceptional."
"We've just been pumping it out," he said.
The day started slow, but once the race ended, Ward said a lot of the runners started to come in, and they had been maintaining a line through the lobby.
"This is the slowest it's been," he said around 11:30 a.m. "... You can tell people are heading back out of downtown."
That said, he was expecting another wave right before 2 p.m., as the bar crowd starts to descend upon the downtown.
Raccoon Motel, Armored Garden, Daiquiri Factory, corner of Pershing Avenue and 3rd Street
The outdoor patio of Raccoon Motel and the "backyard" of Armored Garden were swarmed with people, but West Vaden, Daiquiri Factory manager, said the crowd was still "pretty steady."
This year was the second the Rock Island-based bar partnered with Dan Bush, a partner in both Armored Garden and Raccoon Motel, to have a stall set up for drinks.
"During the race, there were more people lined up," Vaden said. "Overall, it's been a little bit slower [than last year]."
LoPiez, 429 E. 3rd Street
Because of the pizza joint's proximity to the medical tent, co-owner Andrew Lopez said they didn't even bother with extending hours for race day.
While Lopez was frustrated with the parking situation, he said business was expected to really pick up around 4 or 5 p.m., and they were offering a "streamlined" menu in preparation, with margaritas, slices and small pizzas.
Rubys Beers, Bikes, Brats, 429 E. 3rd Street
Rubys was so busy, bartenders couldn't stop to talk, other than to say that their Facebook page had details about the "Big RuBix Fest" they were hosting.
Big Grove Brewery, out of Iowa City, was hosting a "tap takeover," with five lines on special and giveaways.
Sam Tracy, sales for Big Grove, said it had been "crazy busy" for most of the day.
"I can't really check in with the bartenders to see if they need anything from me," he said. "It's been really great."
