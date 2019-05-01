Residents will see more emergency vehicles, more barricades and more “do not enter” signs as the city deals with the aftermath of a breach in the HESCO barrier Tuesday afternoon.
On Wednesday, fire and police officials briefed the media and public about their response to the flooding and how they continue to monitor the situation.
Davenport Fire Chief Mike Carlsten said the fire department was notified flood water was entering the downtown area shortly after 3:30 p.m.
Crews assessed the situation and started isolating the area from the flood water, as crews worked to “relocate” people from buildings, he said.
They used two boats and had help from Bettendorf Fire Department, Carlsten said.
Thirteen people were moved from a building in the 200-300 block of East Second Street and River Drive and 17 people from a building in the 800-900 block of West Second Street and West River Drive, he said.
Crews also worked with MidAmerican Energy Company to secure gas and electric supplied to the buildings. After utilities were secured, Davenport and Bettendorf fire boats got people back into the buildings so they could gather pets, personal belongings and begin some “salvage operations” of businessesd, Carlsten said.
In all, 30 responders were out Tuesday afternoon and night, he said.
No injuries were reported.
Assistant Fire Chief Robb Macdougall said the boats went out right after the breach; the last boat came in just before 10 p.m.
As of Wednesday morning, there were no requests to take the boats out, Macdougall said. The department will likely coordinate with the U.S. Coast Guard to get residents back into the building. He did not yet have the final details yet.
“We’re available and ready in case something happens, of course,” he said. “We’re always at the ready, but right now, really by 10 o’clock last night, the dynamic phase of that was over. Obviously, the waters came up instantly. Once we had everyone out and the utilities controlled, then it calmed down quite a bit.”
Davenport Police Chief Paul Sikorski said the police department has a security and safety plan in place to address flooding.
“We have one (plan) as normal operation for floods every year and then we make adjustments to them,” he said.
That plan includes civilian and sworn personnel to patrol flooded areas. The department will help the fire department with more evacuations if needed, “but we’re kind of past that point.”
“Right now, we want to facilitate the business owners, we want to facilitate the residents to help them save and protect anything they have going on down there and really keep people who are interested in wanting to look…at a safer, controlled distance.”
Sikorski said the department is working with traffic engineering and public works to reroute traffic from downtown.
There were no incidents of looting in businesses following the breach, he said.
Davenport Police Maj. Jeff Bladel said about six officers were in flooded areas Wednesday and they will adjust resources as needed.
Officers will check on businesses regularly throughout the flood, he said.
Bladel said the decision to call in the National Guard will be coordinated through Emergency Management. He did not believe that contact had been made as of Wednesday afternoon.
Sikorski encourages people to be “very attentive” when driving downtown, because of congested traffic from road closures.
“We certainly want them to come down and use the businesses, absolutely, and we welcome that,” he said. “But if it’s just to travel from one portion to another, try to avoid the downtown area. Certainly, if we have caution tape up, do not go beyond the caution tape. It’s there for a reason.
“We just want people to be safe and we want to be able to work with the people who have financial investments as well as people that live in that area.”
