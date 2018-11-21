In conjunction with the "Literary Heroines: Their Times, Their Fashions" exhibit on display now at the Putnam Museum, 1717 W 12th St., Davenport, the museum is hosting an event from noon to 6 p.m. Saturday featuring afternoon tea, exhibit admission and the chance to get photos made with an 1860s theme. Patrons can choose to see either the 1949 version of "Little Women" or the 1994 version, starring Susan Sarandon, Winona Ryder and Kirsten Dunst. Tickets cost $25. For more info and to purchase tickets, visit www.putnam.org.
