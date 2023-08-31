GOLF
SAUKIE LADIES LEAGUE
18 holes
First flight: Low gross, Kathy Nichols; Low net, Brenda Hanes
Second flight: Low gross, Cathy Taylor; Low net, Sue McDevitt
Special event: Cathy Taylor
9 holes
First flight: Low gross, Donna Behne; Low net, Carolyn Schjelderup
Second flight: Low gross, Anna Diaz; Low net, Janice Jahn
