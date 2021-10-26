 Skip to main content
$10 million grant examines how crops, solar can occupy same space
$10 million grant examines how crops, solar can occupy same space

URBANA, Ill. — University of Illinois will use a four-year $10 million USDA grant to study how renewable energy can share space with crops, increasing farms' profits.

The school's Institute for Sustainability, Energy, and Environment (iSEE) was picked to be the lead institution to design agrivoltaic systems, or farm-friendly photovoltaic solar panels.

The project will use land in different climates including Illinois, Arizona and Colorado.

“For centuries, humans have used the benefits of the sun to produce food and energy, and only in recent decades has humanity turned to harvesting solar for renewable energy,” iSEE interim director Madhu Khanna said. “But to produce solar energy at the utility scale is land intensive, and cropland is often the most suitable for this purpose.”

Agrivoltaics has the potential to reduce this competition for land, Khanna said.

