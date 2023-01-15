2022 corn production up in Illinois, down in Iowa, soybeans down in both states.

Corn production in 2022 dropped in Iowa but rose in Illinois with the drought west of the Mississippi being blamed for a drop in total U.S. corn production.

Soybean production was down in both Iowa and Illinois as well as nationally.

Nationally, U.S. corn growers produced approximately 13.730 billion bushels of corn for 2022, down from 15.074 billion bushels in 2021.

Iowa farmers produced 2.48 billion bushels of corn, down from 2.54 billion bushels in 2021, while Illinois farmers produced 2.27 billion bushels of corn, up from 2.2 billion bushels in 2021, according to the National Agricultural Statistics Service, the statistical arm of the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

Taylor Ridge, Illinois, farmer Tom Mueller said, “Illinois had better weather than Iowa.”

There were times when some parts of the central, western and southern portions of Illinois got very dry, he said, “but they got some timely rains that really helped them avert disaster.”

Mueller said he had a “very respectable” corn crop. However, it could have been higher.

Usually in June he adds a little nitrogen to the corp. However: “I couldn’t get the fertilizer, and even if I could have it would likely have been prohibitively expensive. That probably cost me about 30 bushels an acre.”

Scott County farmer Robb Ewoldt said his corn crop this year was the “best we’ve ever grown.”

“Last year was the biggest corn crop we’ve ever grown, and we bested that this year by 20 bushels an acre,” he said. “It was big.”

Ewoldt said the overall drop in corn production nationally likely was due to drought conditions.

In Iowa, however, the drop in the state corn production likely occurred south of Des Moines, and that was because the crops were used as feed for cattle, he said.

“It’s tough to farm down there anyway,” Ewoldt said. “I know some folks who chopped more acres for feed for cows. Because of the drought, they had to find the feed for the cattle somewhere. So if Iowa did lose acres, it likely was in the southern part where they used the corn to feed the cattle and get them through the drought.”

Still, the further west one got, the harder the drought became.

Nebraska, produced approximately 1.455 billion bushels in 2022, but that was down from 1.855 billion bushels in 2021.

But corn production dropped in many states. Alabama, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Texas, Tennessee, South Dakota, North Carolina, North Dakota, Ohio and Pennsylvania all saw lower numbers.

Corn production rose in Minnesota from 1.39 billion bushels in 2021 to 1.46 billion bushels in 2022.

Nationally, soybean production dropped from 4.45 billion bushels in 2021 to 4.27 billion bushels in 2022.

Iowa farmers produced about 587 million bushels in 2022, down from 632 million bushels in 2021. Illinois farmers produced 677 million bushels in 2022, down from 683 million bushels in 2021.

Still, Mueller said this year’s soybean crop “was the best I’ve ever had. They didn’t need that extra shot of fertilizer, and the weather was very good for them. I got them planted early, and that’s proven to be the thing to do.”

Ewoldt said his soybean crop, “was the biggest average crop we’ve ever had. We bested last year’s crop by about 3 bushels an acre.”

“I know we are blessed in this area,” Ewoldt said. The drought in the east-central portion of the state was not that bad.”

As of Jan. 10, the U.S. Drought Monitor is showing that Scott, Clinton, Jackson, Jones and Dubuque counties in Iowa are all free from drought, as are Rock Island and Mercer counties in Illinois.

Corn and soybean futures remain strong.

Corn for March delivery settled Friday at $6.75 per bushel on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange, up 4 cents a bushel.

Soybeans for January delivery settled Friday at $15.38 ¼ per bushel, up 8 ¾ cents.