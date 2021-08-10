Derecho 2020: Farmers still recovering from derecho crop loss

Jeff Kirwan, a soybean and corn farmer located south of the Quad-Cities in Mercer County, was playing golf in central Illinois at an event for the Illinois Farm Bureau when the derecho hit in August 2020.
After driving home through the storm, Kirwan arrived home to find damage to some of his crops. He was just thankful all of his crops weren’t “steamrolled” like some farms in eastern Iowa.
“I'd say we fared much better than some of the areas in eastern Iowa and northern Illinois,” Kirwan said. “We've had some areas that got wind blown going on and it made it a bit trickier to get it harvested.”
Kirwan’s land was just one of the 37.7 million acres of farmland that was impacted by the derecho in the Midwest, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture.
Despite the damage, Kirwan was able to harvest all of his crops.
Many of Kirwan’s peers in both Iowa and Illinois were not as lucky, and suffered total crop loss. Farmers in Iowa were unable to harvest 850,000 acres, according to a U.S. Department of Agriculture report from September 2020.
Farming equipment that was damaged in the storm made it difficult to harvest remaining crops. Kirwan said farmers are still waiting for repairs on grain bins, sheds and buildings.
“The costs have all escalated and it's hard to get supplies,” Kirwan said. “I know folks are trying to rebuild those kinds of structures that were a key part of their farm and we're still trying to get that completed. It just puts a lot of stress on the system.”
Many farmers also faced extra costs this year to try and eradicate volunteer corn, corn left over from past crops, through chemicals and pesticides.
But things are looking up on the road to recovery for farmers, according to DeAnne Bloomberg, director of issue management at Illinois Farm Bureau, because corn and soybeans are planted annually.
“Midwestern farmers are going to plant corn and soybeans once,” Bloomberg said. “We don’t have specialty crops as widely. If this happened in southern Illinois where the peach trees [are] that could have been completely devastating.”
