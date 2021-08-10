Derecho 2020: Farmers still recovering from derecho crop loss

Jeff Kirwan, a soybean and corn farmer located south of the Quad-Cities in Mercer County, was playing golf in central Illinois at an event for the Illinois Farm Bureau when the derecho hit in August 2020.

After driving home through the storm, Kirwan arrived home to find damage to some of his crops. He was just thankful all of his crops weren’t “steamrolled” like some farms in eastern Iowa.

“I'd say we fared much better than some of the areas in eastern Iowa and northern Illinois,” Kirwan said. “We've had some areas that got wind blown going on and it made it a bit trickier to get it harvested.”

Kirwan’s land was just one of the 37.7 million acres of farmland that was impacted by the derecho in the Midwest, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

Despite the damage, Kirwan was able to harvest all of his crops.

Many of Kirwan’s peers in both Iowa and Illinois were not as lucky, and suffered total crop loss. Farmers in Iowa were unable to harvest 850,000 acres, according to a U.S. Department of Agriculture report from September 2020.