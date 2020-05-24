Despite budget approval, much is in limbo after Illinois session

But Demmer said the governor’s emergency rulemaking track record — that he sought authority to implement misdemeanor fines for businesses disobeying his stay-at-home order — shows he didn’t earn the public’s trust when it comes to rulemaking.

“This talk about earning the authority, nobody knew a pandemic was coming,” Pritzker said when asked about Republican objections Sunday. “There’s just no way that anybody had any clue that we would be in this situation that we’re in right now.”

He said he would “do anything, give anything” to go back to a pre-COVID-19 level of normalcy.

“But here we are,” he said. “So, I think that there is a recognition anyway that we're gonna have an unusual year here.”

Asked if he would be comfortable with the authority the Legislature has afforded him being wielded by his former Gov. Bruce Rauner, a Republican, Pritzker said, “no, that’s why I ran against him and beat him.”

“I'm going to try very hard to operate, as I have by the way, with transparency, letting everybody know what we're doing and also why we're doing it. And the biggest thing is listening to the science and the data.”