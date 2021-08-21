Drought conditions move into the Quad-City region

A drought that has plagued a good portion of northern Iowa throughout the year has crept into the Quad-City region creating for now drier-than-normal conditions that could begin to put stress on local crops.

“I wouldn’t be surprised if I start to see some more stress on the crops in the coming days when the heat gets up again,” Taylor Ridge, Ill., farmer Tom Mueller said, referring to the high heat and dew-point temperatures expected Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday.

The high temperature Monday is supposed to reach about 89 degrees, but on Tuesday and Wednesday, the high temperatures are expected to be in the lower to middle 90s with overnight lows in the 70s.

Mueller also has a herd of feeder cattle, and his pastures where the cattle feed, “are starting to show stress quicker than anything.”

Because of the heat and dry conditions, Mueller said, “the grass isn’t growing. If we go too much longer I’ll have to start feeding next winter’s hay crop to them.”

There is a chance for rain later on in the week, but meteorologist Peter Speck of the National Weather Service, Davenport, said Saturday that it’s too early to tell if the storms will come together given the high pressure system that is over the region.