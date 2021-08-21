Drought conditions move into the Quad-City region

A drought that has plagued a good portion of northern Iowa throughout the year has crept into the Quad-City region creating for now drier-than-normal conditions that could begin to put stress on local crops.
“I wouldn’t be surprised if I start to see some more stress on the crops in the coming days when the heat gets up again,” Taylor Ridge, Ill., farmer Tom Mueller said, referring to the high heat and dew-point temperatures expected Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday.
The high temperature Monday is supposed to reach about 89 degrees, but on Tuesday and Wednesday, the high temperatures are expected to be in the lower to middle 90s with overnight lows in the 70s.
Mueller also has a herd of feeder cattle, and his pastures where the cattle feed, “are starting to show stress quicker than anything.”
Because of the heat and dry conditions, Mueller said, “the grass isn’t growing. If we go too much longer I’ll have to start feeding next winter’s hay crop to them.”
There is a chance for rain later on in the week, but meteorologist Peter Speck of the National Weather Service, Davenport, said Saturday that it’s too early to tell if the storms will come together given the high pressure system that is over the region.
“We’ve got just an expansive ridge of high pressure that’s stretching from New Mexico to the Ohio River Valley,” Speck said. “It’s massive. When you get those kinds of things situated in they are hard to move unless you get a powerful West Coast trough.”
While the Quad-City region, including Scott, Clinton, Muscatine, Cedar and Jackson counties in Iowa, and Rock Island, Carroll and Whiteside counties in Illinois, are currently experiencing drier-than-normal conditions now, other parts of Iowa have suffered drought throughout most of the year.
“Cedar Rapids got .32 of an inch of rain today,” Speck said Saturday. “They’re down 12 inches of rain for the year. They should be at 24 inches of rain for the year.”
On July 6, the U.S. Department of Agriculture declared five counties in northern Iowa — Buena Vista, Dickinson, Emmet, Kossuth and Pocahontas — as disaster areas. Those counties currently are suffering extreme drought.
On July 11, six northern Illinois counties — Boone, DeKalb, Lake, Cook, Kane and McHenry counties — were considered disaster areas because of the drought. On July 29, the USDA added Winnebago County to that list.
Meteorologist Tim Gross of the National Weather Service, Davenport, said Friday that the Quad-Cities was down “quite a bit for the year” in terms of rainfall.
In April, the Quad-City metropolitan area received 3.83 inches of rain for the month, while in May the area received 6.59 inches, according to National Weather Service statistics.
Despite 3.95 inches falling in June that was still 1.06 inches below normal. In July, 2.86 inches of rain fell, but that was 1.37 inches below normal.
Gross said that for August, only seven-tenths of an inch had fallen during the month, which is 2.47 inches below normal through Aug. 20.
“We’ve only had 6.88 inches of rain since June 1,” Gross said. “The normal amount is 11.78 inches, so we’re down 4.9 inches of rain just for the meteorological summer, which runs from June 1 through August 31.”
Checking the Climate Prediction Center’s extended outlook for September, though, Gross was said there is equal chances for above- or below-normal precipitation and the same for temperatures.
“So, there’s not a whole lot of confidence for what we’re going to see in the month of September,” he added.