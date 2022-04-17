Farmers dealing with global market volatility

Market volatility, the invasion of Ukraine by Russia and a high world demand for U.S. corn and soybeans are driving prices for farmers to record highs, local farmers say.

But those same market conditions have sent the cost of farm inputs, particularly fertilizers, skyrocketing.

“It’s a perfect storm on this whole price thing,” Taylor Ridge farmer Tom Mueller said.

If there is one area of American economy that is always affected by global issues, it is agriculture, he said.

“Brazil and Argentina didn’t have as good a corn crop last year, and that has contributed to the price,” he said. “China is needing both more corn and soybeans.”

Corn for May delivery closed Friday at $7.90 ¼ per bushel on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange, up 6 ¾ cents from Thursday’s close. The last time corn was close to that was in 2012 when it reached $6.67 a bushel, according to statistics from the National Agricultural Statistics Service, the statistical arm of the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

In October 2021, farmers were getting about $5.02 per bushel, according to the USDA.

Soybeans for May delivery closed Friday on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange at $16.82 ¼ per bushel, up 6 ¼ cents from Thursday’s close. Soybeans reached $14.1 per bushel in 2013.

In October 2021, farmers were getting about $11.90 per bushel, according to the USDA.

“Just a few months ago I could sell corn off the combine for $5.50,” Mueller said. “I thought that was a good price, and then it was. I locked it in. I look kind of stupid now because now I could have gotten $2 more.”

Scott County farmer Robb Ewoldt said corn and soybeans were in demand for other things besides food and feed. Soybean oil is also being used for renewable diesel fuel, “and jet fuel is being made out of soybean and corn oil, which blows my mind.”

But as prices to farmers have risen to record highs, so have the cost of fertilizers.

War in Ukraine is only part of the issue. A number of supply-and-demand factors were already at work driving fertilizer prices higher. These include the global demand for fertilizer outpacing production, supply-chain disruptions and high production costs such as the high price for natural gas, which is used to make nitrogen products such as anhydrous ammonia.

Mueller said a year ago, a ton of anhydrous ammonia cost him about $450. “It’s about $1,600 a ton now,” he said.

Ewoldt said an acre of crops required an average of 180-200 pounds of anhydrous ammonia.

According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, other popular fertilizers, such as potash and urea, also have doubled in the past year. Potash has risen from about $400 a ton to more than $800 a ton, while urea has risen from about $450 per ton to about $900 per ton.

There are even transportation issues. Union Pacific is mandating reductions in shipping for companies that supply fertilizers to farmers for the time being.

Kristen South, senior director of corporate communications and media relations, said in an email that the railroad was working with customers “to address the impact of several disruptive events.”

To address the national supply chain issues, she said, the railroad is removing Union Pacific-controlled cars to ease congestion and asked customers to reduce their own growing inventories; adding 100 additional locomotives to the fleet; training 450 new employees, in a tight labor market, with more in the pipeline to graduate this summer; relocating approximately 80 crew members to support high demand areas; and partnering with customers to begin a metered approach in the coming days.

“This allows us to continue serving all customers while simultaneously working through a backlog of cars, restoring our ability to process volume — an approach we successfully applied last year with West Coast intermodal traffic,” South said.

Ewoldt said Russia was a huge producer and exporter of nitrogen, potash and phosphorous.

“They’re not exporting anything. No insurance company is willing to underwrite the shipping,” he said.

Russia also is not exporting any agriculture products, which aren’t sanctioned, because no insurance company is willing to take the risk.

Ukraine also is a huge exporter of fertilizers on the world market, and of course, the war with Russia has stopped all that, he added.

What Europe can no longer get from Russia, Ukraine and Belarus, which produce potash, Europe will then turn to other sources, such as the U.S.

“It could get to be a situation where those countries once supplied by Russia are going to be willing to pay a lot of money to U.S. producers,” he said.

Saskatchewan-based Nutrien announced in a news release March 16 that because of the war the company planned to increase potash production by about 15 million tons in 2022, with the majority of that produced in the second half of the year.

Nutrien’s Interim President and CEO Ken Seitz said in the news release, “The impacts of this conflict extend beyond Eastern Europe as a disruption in supply of key agriculture, fertilizer and energy commodities could have implications for global food security.”

Government policies in the U.S. have made their mark, too, Ewoldt said.

“The policies of our current president who doesn’t want any investment in natural gas exploration means we’re out of luck finding more natural gas to keep our nitrogen and fertilizer prices down,” he said.

Ewoldt said that in the end, all the volatility and uncertainty would force farmers to be better, more efficient and to look for other fertilizers, such as using more manure.

Farmers in the U.S. are expected to add more acreage to soybeans this year, and fewer acres to corn.

According to the USDA’s prospective planting report issued March 31, acreage for soybeans is up 4%, while corn planted acreage is down 4%.

Ewoldt said a serious supply issue could come about when it came to wheat.

“Russia is the No. 1 exporter for wheat, but they can’t ship any wheat,” he said. “Ukraine was the No. 4 exporter of wheat, but they will be an importer of wheat for the next five to 10 years because their infrastructure is shot.

Middle Eastern countries that rely on wheat from Russia and Ukraine will suffer because there is no substitute for wheat, Ewoldt added.

“Wheat could potentially go up to six times its value,” he said. “It’s a relatively low input, low fertilizer, high value commodity. Maybe you see a lot more winter wheat seeded this fall. That’s a real possibility right now.”

