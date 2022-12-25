Farmland values in Iowa, Illinois and other Midwestern states continue to soar

Iowa farmland values continued a strong upward trend in 2022, rising to an estimated $11,411 per acre statewide average for all qualities of land, according to the Iowa State University Land Values Survey that was released Dec. 15.

Wendong Zhang, a former associate professor of economics at Iowa State University who authored the survey and who now is assistant professor of economics at Cornell University in New York, said the average price per acre represented a 17% increase in land values from November 2021. During 2021, Iowa land values surged by 29%, he said.

“The Iowa farmland market continued to soar and showed surprising strength despite rising interest rates and higher input costs,” Zhang said in the survey. He added that the significant increase for 2022 that followed the “dramatic 29% surge last year meant that Iowa farmland values hit an all-time high since Iowa State University started tracking land values in the 1940s.

Even after adjusting for inflation, the inflation-adjusted land values rose 8.7% and are higher than the previous peak in 2013, he said.

Zhang said that many of the factors that led to last year’s surge continued to support this year’s increase. Interest rates remained low for the first half of the year, commodity prices remained at very high levels as weather and geopolitical events created crop production concerns. Crop yields were high despite weather challenges, and cash and credit was such that farmers could stay aggressive in the land market.

A downside to the higher land values is it makes it harder for young farmers to get started, Zhang said.

Farmers, however, are doing well to keep debt down and maintain good cash reserves, he added.

“It’s a good thing for our balance sheets,” Scott County farmer Robb Ewoldt said.

Of the farmland that is being sold in Iowa, 80-90% is being bought by farmers, he said.

“I’m glad that farmers are buying the land and we’re not seeing investors from Chicago buying the land,” he said. “It’s staying in the ag world, and it gets passed down to future farmers.”

Ewoldt said it was smart for farmers to purchase any land that became available.

“When that land comes for sale next to your farm, that will happen only once in your lifetime and you need to figure out a way to buy that parcel, and I think that’s part of what’s driving land values,” he said. “If you’ve got the opportunity, you’ve got to make it work.”

Iowa’s jump in land values mirrored what has occurred all year in the Seventh Federal Reserve District that comprises Iowa, Illinois, Indiana, Michigan and Wisconsin.

According to the Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago’s AgLetter, authored by economist David Oppedahl and published in November, third-quarter land values in the Seventh Federal Reserve District jumped by an average of 4%. In the third quarter of 2022 alone, Iowa’s farmland values rose 6%, while Illinois’ rose 5%.

From Oct. 1, 2021, to Oct. 1, 2022, land values rose by an average of 20% in the district, according to the AgLetter. During that same period, Oppedahl reports that Iowa’s land values rose 22%, while Illinois’ rose 20%.

“There are several primary reasons farmland values are rising, including strong commodity prices and relatively low interest rates, even after a sharp upswing,” Oppedahl said. “In addition to farmers expanding their acres under ownership, there has been renewed interest in farmland by investors, given higher returns and inflationary pressures, making a perceived hedge against inflation more desirable.”

Input costs for farms have made turning a profit more challenging for operations, yet most operators seem likely to have positive returns for 2022 given higher commodity prices, Oppedahl said.

“Of course, fertilizer and energy costs remain elevated and will have an impact on profits for 2023 as well,” he added.

“The advantages for farmers from higher farmland values include pushing up net wealth and opportunities to trim debt by selling a portion of their land,” he said.

The main disadvantage to the farmer of higher farmland values stems from higher costs for production, from bigger outlays to expand owned ground or to rent ground from owners who demand enhanced returns to cover their newly purchased acres, he said.

“There are strong fundamental factors driving farmland values up, but how long this scenario lasts is up in the air,” Oppedahl said. “Farmland markets are unlikely to deflate quickly, yet we saw in 2013-15 that increases in farmland values won't stay at high levels once the impetus for gains evaporates.”

Ewoldt agrees, and Zhang said there is some concern about when farmland values will top out.

“There will probably be some sort of a reset when commodity prices drop down,” Ewoldt said. “I don’t know where that number would be. Corn is a solid $6 (per bushel). It’s forecast to be in the upper $5 range for this year coming up. Input costs will remain high, so profitability may soften a bit.”

One of the issues, he said, is that a lot of the demand for agricultural products is being driven “by policy and not the natural influencers in the economy.”

“If California decides that its low-carbon fuel standard is too expensive and they bail on it, it would be like having a trade war with China,” Ewoldt said. For soybean demand, it is energy that will cause demand to really take off.

Soybeans, he said, are being used for renewable diesel and sustainable aviation fuel.

“We’re growing jet fuel on our farm,” he said. “It’s kind of cool when you think about it. And when that soybean is converted into renewable diesel, molecularly it is the same as petroleum diesel and it’s grown in our fields.

“As long as policies embrace renewable liquids, then that keeps prices strong,” Ewoldt said. “The demand is there. It’s in these states with low-carbon fuel standards. California is the leader. There’s quite a few other states looking into this. You can electrify a lot of things, but you can’t electrify jets and big commercial airliners.”

Looking into the future, Ewoldt said, “I think ag is sitting in a great spot.”