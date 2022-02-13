Farmland values in Seventh Federal Reserve District that includes Iowa, Illinois, jump by 22%

Farmland values increased by 22% in the Seventh Federal Reserve District in 2021, according to the Agricultural Newsletter issued Thursday by the Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago.

Farmland values increased 7% in the fourth quarter of 2021 alone, according to 147 agricultural bankers who responded to the survey for the Agricultural Newsletter.

The Seventh Federal Reserve District is comprised of Iowa, Illinois, Wisconsin, Indiana and Michigan.

Iowa’s farmland values posted the biggest gain out of the five states in the district, climbing 30% during 2021. Indiana’s farmland values rose 22%, while Michigan’s rose 19%, Illinois’ rose 18% and Wisconsin’s gained 12%

Economist David Oppedahl of the Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago, and the author of the Agricultural Newsletter, when asked if anyone was expecting farmland values to rise at such a high rate said farmland professionals “won’t be too surprised by these jumps given the sustained interest in agricultural ground over the past year.”

Even when accounting for inflation, Oppedahl said the increases were large, but there was a surge in farm income in 2021, that when combined with low interest rates, helped to propel farmland values higher.

According to the National Agricultural Statistics Service, the statistical arm of the U.S. Department of Agriculture, or USDA, from 2015 through 2020 farmers were getting less than $4 per bushel for corn. For 2021, farmers were getting an average of $5.40 per bushel.

Corn for March delivery closed Friday at $6.51 per bushel on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange, a rise of 9 ¼ cents from Thursday’s close.

During that same period from 2015 through 2020, soybean prices were averaging less than $10 per bushel, and oftentimes less than $9 per bushel. Throughout 2019, soybeans stayed below $9 per bushel. Soybeans didn’t reach the $9 per bushel mark until September and October of 2020 and didn’t reach the $10 mark until November and December of 2020.

During 2021, farmers averaged $13.05 per bushel of soybeans. Soybeans for March delivery closed Friday at $15.83 per bushel on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange, a rise of 8 ¾ cents.

Oppedahl said agricultural trade “grew strongly in 2021.”

“China isn’t the only buyer of our agricultural wares, plus there have been some production issues in other parts of the world, and world tensions have affected food prices,” he said.

Oppedahl said, according to the survey, “a majority of bankers expect farmland values to rise again in the first quarter of 2022. The momentum of higher farm income last year also carried over into expectations of larger capital purchase in 2022 by farmers.”

According to the Iowa Land Value Survey published in December by the Center for Agricultural and Rural Development in the Department of Economics at Iowa State University and Iowa State University Extension and Outreach, farmland values in Iowa in 2021 increased by an average of $2,192 an acre.

The average price of an acre of farmland in Iowa in 2020 was $7,559. That grew to $9,751 as of Nov. 1, 2021.

Scott County had the highest land value out of all the state’s counties with farmland selling for $13,852 an acre. That represents a rise of 30% over 2020 when farmland was selling for $10,659 an acre. That constitutes a rise of $3,193 an acre.

Farmland values in Clinton County rose by an average of 31.7% to $10,221 per acre in 2021, according to the survey. In Muscatine County, farmland values rose by an average of 27.7% to $10,258 in 2021.

There is no comparable land value survey for Illinois like that done by Iowa State University. However, the USDA published a 2021 Cropland Value Survey in August 2021 that indicated Illinois crop land was valued at an average of $7,900 an acre.

According to the website acrevalue.com, which reports farmland values, farmland in Rock Island County is averaging $7,800 an acre, while in Henry County farmland is averaging $7,896 an acre.

In writing the Iowa State University Land Value Survey, agricultural economist Wendong Zhang said: “The dramatic increase in the Iowa farmland market is a result of lower interest rates, higher commodity prices, strong crop yields and significant government payments. The result is a record-high nominal land values for all 99 counties in Iowa, and the third-highest values in inflation-adjusted terms-only less than 2012 and 2013 values. Future changes in inflation, interest rates and commodity prices will shape the trajectory of farmland market movements. Under current circumstances, many agricultural professionals still anticipate a stable and modestly rising farmland market in the near future.”

However, there are uncertainties that need to be watched, Zhang said. First is the inflation occurring in the U.S., the highest since the 1980s. Higher interest rates may be needed to curb inflation. Farmland values are sensitive to interest rate changes if they were to happen. A 25-percentage-point increase in the federal funds rate, a typical hike, could lead to a 10% or more immediate decline in Iowa’s land markets.

High input costs for farmers also are of concern and could affect land values, Zhang said in the report. While the current projections of crop prices and production costs indicate producers are expected to have a profitable 2022, but the uncertainty of high input costs could erode profitability and the moment of farmland value increases.

Thirdly, there is a concern about the sustainability of current land values, and people are worried “about a possible bubble burst.” Zhang said.

The last time Iowa land prices rose near 30% was in the mid-1970s and 2011. This has led to worries about a farm crisis such as what happened in the 1980s, and the downturn after the 2013 peak, he said.

However, the current farm income growth is not significantly driven by inflation, he said. Interest rates are still historically low, and agricultural lenders are “following more prudent lending practices” than in the past, Zhang said.

With at least 80% of Iowa farmland fully paid for, he said, “we do not foresee a sudden collapse of the agricultural land markets in the near future.”

