Garden volunteers at Hauberg

The Hauberg Estate in Rock Island is looking for volunteers to join their seasonal garden crew.

Volunteers are asked to be curious about native and perennial plants and willing to get their hands dirty. Tasks at the historic estate include pruning, raking, and pulling weeds, and planting native wildflowers.

No experience is necessary, and tools, water, gloves, and guidance will be supplied.

Michele Cotton will lead the Garden Volunteer days. She has over 10 years experience running landscape crews, and has been consulting at Hauberg for the last three years and has a wealth of knowledge to share.

Volunteer days are every other Thursday, 9 a.m. to noon or noon to 3 p.m. all season starting on April 8. To sign up, email Director@haubergestate.org, call 309-373-5080, or visit SignUpGenius at https://tinyurl.com/u7z6ta78.

