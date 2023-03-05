Good planting conditions and timely rains during the 2022 growing season led to Quad-City area farmers to having greater yields and higher production in corn and soybeans than in 2021, according to recently released county statistics from the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

Scott County farmers averaged corn yields of 216.2 bushels per acre in 2022, compared with 206.8 bushels an acre in 2021. They produced 22.074 million bushels of corn in 2022, compared with 21.235 million bushels in 2021.

Soybean yields for 2022 averaged 69.1 bushels per acre, up from 68.1 bushels per acre in 2021, while production in 2022 reached 4.824 million bushels, as compared with 4.767 million bushels in 2021.

Scott County farmer Robb Ewoldt said on his farm: “We saw our best corn yields ever. 2021 was our best corn yield ever. This year, 2022, we bettered that by 20 bushels an acre.”

His soybean yields were 69 bushels an acre.

Rock Island County farmers averaged corn yields of 224.2 bushels per acre and produced 14.685 million bushels of corn in 2022, compared with yields of 206.3 bushels per acre and production totaling 13.740 million bushels of corn in 2021.

Soybean yields in Rock Island County averaged 66.3 bushels per acre, producing 3.401 million bushels in 2022, while in 2021 the average yield was 63.6 bushels per acre producing 3.193 million bushels of soybeans.

But the drought in Iowa west of the Quad-Cities took a toll on the state's overall production.

Corn production in Iowa came to 2.48 billion bushels in 2022, down from 2.450 billion bushels in 2021. Total soybean production in the state totaled 586,755,000 bushels in 2022, down from 631,890,000 bushels in 2021.

“That was due to the drought in the western two-thirds of the state,” Ewoldt said. “They don’t have the bushels that they normally do.”

But in the east-central portion of Iowa, most farmers did very well.

“We received the rain when we needed rain,” Ewoldt said. “Plant disease stayed away for the most part. If any did show up, it was late enough in the growing season to not hurt the corn crop at all.

“All the stars aligned,” he said.

“We got good rains in August to make the beans,” he said. “We had decent planting conditions. Our populations were where they needed to be when it comes to corn. It was a little dry in June, but if there is a time in corn production to be a little dry, June is a good time. After June and after we side dressed a little nitrogen on that corn, we got rain about every seven to 10 days.

“We were in the garden spot of Iowa,” Ewoldt said.

Illinois farmers produced just more than 2.268 billion bushels of corn in 2022, up from nearly 2.192 billion bushels in 2021. Soybean production totaled just more than 677 million bushels in 2022, up from almost 673 million bushels in 2021.

Taylor Ridge farmer Tom Mueller said Illinois never had the drought conditions that Iowa had.

In fact, the current U.S. Drought Monitor released Thursday indicated Illinois is drought-free, while about three-quarters of Iowa is in some form of drought, from abnormally dry in the central portion of the state and from moderate to severe to extreme to exceptional drought in the western part of the state.

“I wish I could say our success was all on our crop management but, no, Mother Nature had a real big play in all of that,” Mueller said. “We got a lot of timely rains. My corn got off to a slow start because I didn’t get any corn planted until the ninth of May. We had four days of 90-degree weather and the corn came out of the ground in four days. It ended up physiologically not much behind than if I’d planted it 10 days to two weeks before that when there were highs of 65.”

Mueller said that while his corn crop was very good, “I raised the best soybeans I’ve ever raised.”

“I planted beans before the corn,” he said. “Soybeans can handle the cold wet ground better than the corn.” Mueller said he treated the soybean seeds to protect them from disease before planting them. Then the rains in August just about perfected the crop.

Mueller still marvels at the number of bushels of corn and soybeans he is able to produce today given the engineering of the seeds and all that is available to fight disease.

“I remember when I was back in FFA (Future Farmers of America) and I thought I’m going to win some contests because I had 120-bushel an acre corn,” Mueller said. “That would be a disaster by today’s standards.”

This coming year, farmers may have to watch it a little bit closer this year as margins likely will be tighter, Ewoldt said. “But if a farmer does a good job marketing and keeps expenses under control I think they’ll be all right.

“Given what John Deere reported for first-quarter earnings, farmers are spending money,” he said.

Deere & Co. reported net earnings of $1.959 billion, or $6.55 per share, on $11.4 billion in equipment sales for the first quarter that ended Jan. 29. The Moline-based company increased its full-year net income forecast from $8.75 billion to $9.25 billion.