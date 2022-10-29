Harvest moves along

Robb Ewoldt’s combine has sat idle just five days over the past seven weeks.

The rest of that time he’s harvesting his corn and soybean crops at his Scott County farm, and he hopes to be finished by about Wednesday.

“It’s been a great year, a great harvest,” Ewoldt said.

“Our yield numbers are very high,” he said, discussing his yields per acre. “We’re a good 15 bushels if not 20 bushels to the acre ahead of last year on corn, and last year was our best year. We’re about 4-5 bushels an acre over last year on soybeans and that was a record yield.

“I’ve got to believe that everybody in the county is seeing the same thing,” he said.

Ewoldt said he began harvesting on Sept. 21.

“It’s been a long grind because there’s a lot to bring in,” he said.

According to the latest crop progress and condition report issued by the U.S. Department of Agriculture on Oct. 23, Iowa’s farmers had completed harvesting 59% of the state’s corn crop, which is ahead of the five-year average of 42% for this time in the harvest.

Iowa’s farmers also had harvested 88% of the state’s soybean crops, which also is ahead of the five-year average of 68% for this in the harvest.

Illinois farmers had harvested 65% of the state’s corn crop as of Oct. 23, which is short of the five-year average of 69% for this time in the harvest, according to the USDA. However, Illinois farmers had harvested 78% of that state’s soybean crop by Oct. 23, which is over the five-year average of 74% at this time in the harvest.

Ewoldt said that if there was one hiccup it was the low water levels of the Mississippi River, “which is affecting prices in a negative way.”

The basis, the difference between the futures price of a commodity and its cash price, has grown, he said.

As of Friday, the bid for corn at CHS in Davenport was $6.51 per bushel, whereas the futures price for October corn on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange was $6.80 ¾, about 30 cents per bushel higher.

For soybeans the basis was much higher. Cash price for October soybeans at CHS Davenport on Friday was $13.23 per bushel, while the futures price on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange was $13.87 ¾, for a basis of 65 cents more per bushel.

Barges are being sent down river partially loaded because the water is so low, Ewoldt said, which has driven up the price of transportation.

Still, despite the higher costs of fertilizers and transportation, Ewoldt said farmers can still make a profit.

“I think most farmers are going to be all right,” he said.