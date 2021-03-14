IDNR Launches New Outdoor Recreation Licensing and Campground Reservation Platform

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. – The Illinois Department of Natural Resources recently announced the launch of a new user-friendly licensing, registration and reservation platform for outdoor enthusiasts interested in hunting, fishing, boating, snowmobiling and camping.

The new ExploreMoreIL.com and Camp.ExploreMoreIL.com platforms feature a modern design, streamlined content, mobile-friendly interface, and a 24/7 customer service support (866-716-6550).

IDNR partnered with digital government solutions firm NIC Inc. to develop and manage the new licensing, registration and reservation platform. “This new platform is easy to use from any device with quick order options that save users time that is better spent outdoors,” said Sandi Miller, vice president of NIC Outdoors.

New features for hunters, anglers boaters and snowmobilers include customer dashboard; one-stop access to licenses, applications, permits and registrations; eligible products (based on profile data) displayed for fast purchase; hassle-free features like auto-renewal for fishing licenses; ability to title and register snowmobiles and watercraft online in additional to renewals.