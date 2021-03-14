IDNR Launches New Outdoor Recreation Licensing and Campground Reservation Platform

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. – The Illinois Department of Natural Resources recently announced the launch of a new user-friendly licensing, registration and reservation platform for outdoor enthusiasts interested in hunting, fishing, boating, snowmobiling and camping.
The new ExploreMoreIL.com and Camp.ExploreMoreIL.com platforms feature a modern design, streamlined content, mobile-friendly interface, and a 24/7 customer service support (866-716-6550).
IDNR partnered with digital government solutions firm NIC Inc. to develop and manage the new licensing, registration and reservation platform. “This new platform is easy to use from any device with quick order options that save users time that is better spent outdoors,” said Sandi Miller, vice president of NIC Outdoors.
New features for hunters, anglers boaters and snowmobilers include customer dashboard; one-stop access to licenses, applications, permits and registrations; eligible products (based on profile data) displayed for fast purchase; hassle-free features like auto-renewal for fishing licenses; ability to title and register snowmobiles and watercraft online in additional to renewals.
For customers who prefer to purchase hunting and fishing licenses in person, the system is available at over 700 issuing agent locations, including bait shops, convenience stores, sporting goods retailers, Walmart stores and Illinois Natural Department of Resources locations, as well as over the phone. More than 1 million transactions will be processed each year in the new system.
IDNR’s system is flexible and allows for quick modifications and updates to licensing requirements.
For campers making reservations, the platform now includes interactive maps to explore parks and sites; the ability to filter searches, and customer profiles to manage reservations; and messaging notifications keep customers aware of park activities or closures.
Users of the previous licensing system will simply need to log in as they’ve done in the past with existing credentials. All profile, license and past purchase information, as well as active campground reservations, have been loaded into the new system. New users can easily create a username and password.