Illinois ag student seeks kidney donor

Lance Moritz has known for most of his life he would need a kidney transplant.

Born with tuberous sclerosis, which causes benign tumors to grow on organs, the 19-year-old who farms with his family in Streator is used to being in and out of hospitals for various surgeries, including pancreatic, spine and brain surgeries.

Doctors have monitored Moritz’s kidney function since he was 7 following renal bypass surgery to restore blood flow to one kidney. About a month ago, his family learned Moritz’s kidneys were functioning at only 10-12%.

Dialysis will help, but the time had come — Moritz moved from being on the inactive transplant list to the active transplant list, meaning doctors are actively searching for a kidney from a deceased donor.

With 100,000 people on that same list, the wait could be years.

Now, the Illinois Valley Community College student is asking the public to consider donating a kidney. He made his plea on Facebook, sharing his story: