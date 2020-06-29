Iowa ag, ethanol leaders praise Ernst’s efforts on trade, RFS

“She’s really late to the game,” Ernst said. “I called on Andrew Wheeler to resign eight months ago if he is not upholding the 15 billion gallon agreement that they came to us with in the White House. We will hold them accountable for that 15 billion gallons. And if we don’t get there, you know, I’ve already asked for him to resign.”

That’s an “empty threat,” according to the Greenfield campaign, which said Ernst is trying to “rewrite her disastrous record” on ethanol and the RFS. Ernst voted to confirm Wheeler, a fossil fuel lobbyist, to head the EPA. Since then, Wheeler has approved 85 RFS waivers, with 52 more now under consideration.

Last week, Ernst blocked the confirmation of Wheeler’s deputy, but Greenfield spokeswoman Izzi Levy called that an attempt “at distraction (that) won’t do anything to protect the Iowa farmers and biofuels producers.”

Joining Ernst on Monday were Mike Jerke, president of Southwest Iowa Renewable Energy; Delayne Johnson, CEO of Quad County Corn Processors; Mike Paustian, president of Iowa Pork; and Iowa Secretary of Agriculture Mike Naig.

Iowa agricultural and ethanol producers need Ernst in Washington to protect their interests, Jerke said.