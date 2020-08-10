“It's in your blood” — Men save vestiges of 4-H sale, show in Henry Co. amid virus

County fairs were being canceled by COVID-19 this spring, leaving 4-H kids who show animals with nothing to look forward to after months of hard work.

“It's tough to give that news to your kid,” Justin Hardin of Orion said.

Then a call came saying that a socially-distanced swine show would be held after all in early July in Henry County. Some of the families planned to sell market-ready pigs before the show, so numbers would be reduced, but it was at least a show.

“Boy that perked them back up,” Hardin recalled.

Not only the swine show, but also a livestock sale of cattle, hogs, goats and sheep would take place, thanks to the efforts of Chris Dobbels and Duane Miller. The two swine superintendents for the Henry County Fair organized the swine show and livestock sale, respectively.

“I wanted to do something at least for the kids locally,” Dobbels said. “My kids are almost out of showing, but it would have torn me up that they wouldn't have gotten to show their pigs. Once it's in your blood, it's there for a while. You just love it. You love seeing the kids and their faces when they do good.”