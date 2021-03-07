Morel and Oyster Mushroom Workshops to Begin in March

AMES, Iowa -- Learn to find true morel and oyster mushrooms at an upcoming workshop to earn certification.

Iowa State University Extension and Outreach is offering two online Saturday workshops, March 20 and April 3 from 2 to 4 p.m. Participants only need to participate in one of the sessions to receive certification.

“People can be poisoned by eating misidentified mushrooms," said Lina Rodriquez Salamanca, plant pathology diagnostician with the Plant and Insect Diagnostic Clinic at Iowa State University.

Certification lasts for three years; so, Iowans who have not been certified since 2018 should recertify this year if they want to legally sell in Iowa. Registration is also open to out-of-state individuals who hunt and sell in Iowa.

Register for the free webinar at http://bit.ly/morel21. Registration is $50 per person. If you are seeking recertification, you will receive an email provided on your 2018 registration to sign up at a discounted rate.

If you are having trouble with the online registration, contact Registration Services at registrations@iastate.edu for assistance with your account setup, or email pidc@iastate.edu for general certification questions. The deadline to register is March 18.

