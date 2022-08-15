NATURE AND FARMING

How to to help essential pollinators

Farmers, gardeners and anyone with interest in helping monarchs thrive can get involved with resources provided by Iowa State University Extension and Outreach.

Farm Progress Show

Nicole Shimp, a program specialist with the Iowa Monarch Conservation Consortium, hopes "our time at the (Farm Progress Show) will help expose people to the resources and individuals who can help provide useful information, because there really are important things each of us can do.”

The eastern population of monarch butterflies is holding steady, according to a report released in May by the World Wildlife Fund, which indicated a slight increase. Scientists in Mexico reported a 35% increase in inhabited area, compared to last year.

The monarch is under consideration for listing as a threatened or endangered species by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service with a decision in 2024.

Shimp and the team will display live monarch caterpillars and butterflies, while answering questions from visitors about behavior and habitat. The team will provide publications from ISU Extension and Outreach, including “5 Ways to Help the Monarchs,” “Enhancing Monarch Butterfly Conservation in Iowa,” and “Monarch Seed Mix.”

Prairie strips

Farmers can participate in the Prairie Strip conservation project. Pioneered at Iowa State, these all-purpose buffers can be installed through or around a crop field, alongside waterways, or in a terrace channel.

Farmers and landowners can apply for cost share to install prairie strips with the Conservation Reserve Program. With a width of 30 to 120 feet, prairie strips can reduce erosion, improve water quality, and provide habitat for pollinators and other wildlife. There are more than 250 sites with prairie strips nationwide. Costs for this practice, known as CP43, may be as little as $7 per acre.

A similar approach, Establishing and Managing Pollinator Habitat on Saturated Riparian Buffers, is highlighted in a four-page resource from ISU Extension and Outreach that explains options, benefits and costs associated with enhancing riparian buffers with pollinator-friendly native plants.

Tracking support

For a digital connection to pollinators, check out the free HabiTally mobile phone app. It’s designed to help citizens record basic information about their habitat to support monarch recovery. The app allows people to record their efforts on plots of all sizes, and it can also be used to record community projects, including locations such as churches and parks.

Shimp said people often think they need to own large tracts of land to help pollinators – but that’s not always the case. Roadway ditches, lawns and landscapes can all make ideal habitat if maintained properly.

Learn how to make space for wildlife on working farms

“We know that many farmers are interested in edge-of-field practices that contribute to water quality protections while also making space for wildlife, building soil health and fighting climate change, in ways that align with operating a financially successful farming business,” says Jorgen Rose, habitat and policy manager at Practical Farmers of Iowa.

Rose, from Practical Farmers of Iowa, will be featured in Iowa Learning Farms webinar, "Making Space for Wildlife on Working Farms," at noon Aug. 17.

In promoting healthy and resilient ecosystems, Practical Farmers of Iowa supports farmers with integrating habitat conservation practices to benefit wildlife, water quality, soil health, climate change and the farm's bottom line.

Practical Farmers works with farmers to connect them with people, networks, education and resources they need to build more resilient farms and communities.

In the webinar, Rose will present broad strategies for different types of agricultural operations. He will also highlight services and outreach to aid farmers implement working-lands conservation practices.

People from all backgrounds and areas of interest are encouraged to join and ask questions.

The webinar will also be recorded and archived on the ILF website, so that it can be watched at any time.

Upcoming webinars in the series:

Aug. 24: Peter O'Brien, USDA Agriculture Research Service.

Aug. 31: Billy Beck, Iowa State University.

Sept. 7: Emily Waring, USDA Agriculture Research Service.

Sept. 14: Brian Dougherty, Iowa State University Extension and Outreach.