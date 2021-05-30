Next-generation farmer returns to Illinois to raise cattle

When Trevor Maiers graduated from Iowa State University last year, he knew exactly where his bachelor’s degree in agriculture business would be most useful: back home on his family’s Illinois farm.
Like many young farmers, Maiers is proud of his family’s deep roots in agriculture. Focusing on animal care and innovation is how he hopes to protect their legacy of producing quality meat products.
Maiers raises cattle with his father in Payson, Illinois, 14 miles southeast of Quincy. In addition to the cow-calf operation, the family also grows corn, soybeans, cover crops and alfalfa.
While Maiers grew up working on the farm, it wasn’t until spring 2020 that he purchased his first herd of cattle. His interest in raising livestock brought him back to the farm after college.
“We raise good, quality beef,” Maiers said. “We feed that beef to our family year-round, and we know it’s a good, quality, delicious product that we want to feed to everyone else’s family as well.”
In 2019, the family decided to build a new cattle barn on their property to increase comfort for both the animals and their caretakers.
“The best part about (the building) is the airflow,” Maiers said, adding that the temperature regulation helps cattle stay cooler in the summer and warmer in the winter.
The building also provides ample shelter for cows as they give birth to new calves each year.
Keeping livestock out of the elements helps improve their health and safety. Protection is especially important in the Midwest because heavy spring rains can bring knee-deep mud and icy winter months can bring treacherous conditions.
“It’s definitely a step up from them being out in the pasture,” Maiers said. “The idea is that you (would) have cattle out on pasture free range, but the reality is that it’s extremely tough, and fatality rates are a lot higher on the calving side.”
Once calves reach a certain weight, most of them are moved to other farms to mature. Maiers also keeps several each year to sell directly to local customers and people in the St. Louis area.
Selling beef directly allows people to purchase larger quantities affordably.
“We’ve done a good job of making sure our local needs are met, that our family’s needs are met, but also expanding into some larger urban areas where people are hungry for beef,” Maiers said. “They really love the off-the-farm feel.”
Fluctuating feed costs directly impact livestock producers, especially when input costs go up. Factors like supply and demand at meat packing facilities and retail locations also influence the food prices consumers see at their grocery stores.
Maiers said livestock farmers were using improved livestock genetics and animal care practices to keep costs low.
“We really do try our best to be cost-conscious,” he said.
Maiers takes any chance he can get to talk with customers about his farm. Answering their questions and connecting them to where their food comes from is important to him.
“We put the best products out there possible to feed our family and theirs, and (customers) can rest assured that we are doing the best that we can,” he said.
Maiers is proud of the role his family plays in feeding American families and hopes to continue the legacy.
“It’s something that’s been passed down from generations,” he said. “We take pride in what we do every day.”