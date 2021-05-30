Next-generation farmer returns to Illinois to raise cattle

The building also provides ample shelter for cows as they give birth to new calves each year.

Keeping livestock out of the elements helps improve their health and safety. Protection is especially important in the Midwest because heavy spring rains can bring knee-deep mud and icy winter months can bring treacherous conditions.

“It’s definitely a step up from them being out in the pasture,” Maiers said. “The idea is that you (would) have cattle out on pasture free range, but the reality is that it’s extremely tough, and fatality rates are a lot higher on the calving side.”

Once calves reach a certain weight, most of them are moved to other farms to mature. Maiers also keeps several each year to sell directly to local customers and people in the St. Louis area.

Selling beef directly allows people to purchase larger quantities affordably.

“We’ve done a good job of making sure our local needs are met, that our family’s needs are met, but also expanding into some larger urban areas where people are hungry for beef,” Maiers said. “They really love the off-the-farm feel.”