Rep. Bustos named chair of House Agriculture subcommittee

U.S. Rep. Cheri Bustos, D-Moline, has been named chair of the subcommittee on General Farm Commodities and Risk Management for the 117th Congress.

In that role, Bustos will be able to advocate for farmers and producers, with jurisdiction over policies, statutes and markets relating to commodities important to farmers in Illinois and across the country like corn, soybeans and wheat. Bustos also will oversee the Commodity Credit Corporation and crop insurance programs.

Bustos has served on the House Agriculture Committee since being sworn in as a member of Congress in 2013.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Bustos also will serve as a member of the subcommittee on Commodity Exchanges, Energy and Credit.