Rep. Bustos named chair of House Agriculture subcommittee

U.S. Rep. Cheri Bustos, D-Moline, has been named chair of the subcommittee on General Farm Commodities and Risk Management for the 117th Congress.
In that role, Bustos will be able to advocate for farmers and producers, with jurisdiction over policies, statutes and markets relating to commodities important to farmers in Illinois and across the country like corn, soybeans and wheat. Bustos also will oversee the Commodity Credit Corporation and crop insurance programs.
Bustos has served on the House Agriculture Committee since being sworn in as a member of Congress in 2013.
Bustos also will serve as a member of the subcommittee on Commodity Exchanges, Energy and Credit.
"As someone who comes from a long line of family farmers, I’m honored to serve as chair on this critical subcommittee to advocate for hardworking Illinois farmers, and producers across our country, at the highest levels of Congress," Bustos said in release. "I have proudly served as a member of the House Agriculture Committee since first coming to Congress and am ready to get to work in this new role. I look forward to partnering with my colleagues to put forward policies that support our farmers and strengthen the programs critical to their success."
House Agriculture Committee Chairman David Scott called Bustos a "tried and true leader in the agriculture community."
"Her commitment to fighting for farmers and rural America makes her an excellent choice to lead this subcommittee, and I look forward to working with her to protect the interests of American agriculture and our rural communities," Scott said in a release.