Rep. Thede, union leaders join UAW picket lines
United Steel Workers, Teamsters, American Postal Workers Union, the Davenport Education Association and an Iowa statehouse representative showed up on the picket line outside of the John Deere Davenport Works plant Thursday to support striking UWA workers on the eighth day of the strike against the agricultural manufacturer.

“I’m out here supporting my union brothers and sisters,” said Rep. Phyllis Thede, D-Bettendorf, who was a member of the American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees, or AFSCME, when she worked for the Davenport School District. While active in the union, Thede served as president, contract negotiator, vice president and grievance chair.

“This is a very unfortunate thing that has to happen, but it’s very necessary,” Thede said. “You know it’s been a lot of years since they’ve gone on strike. To do this today, it’s really, really important.

“We’re out here today to say we’re with you, we’re here to support you, we’re here to make sure that good things happen to you,” she said. “We understand when times are tough, but this is what we do when times are tough; we come together.

“They supported me when I was running, and I’m going to support them through these tough times,” Thede said.

Pat Stock, president of United Steel Workers Local 105, which represents union workers at Arconic, joined Thede on the picket line.

“We’re out here to support our brothers and sisters in the UAW,” Stock said. “When you’re union, you’re one. You have to fight for what’s right.”

Stock said that when a company takes advantage of workers, the workers need to take action to get what’s right in terms of wages and benefits for their families.

“We’re out here to show our support also because we’ll need support when we go into contract negotiations next year, so just doing what we can and doing what they ask of us.”

This is the first major strike by Deere workers since 1986.

Deere officials have said the company has offered competitive wages and benefits for all employees and that the company is committed to working with the UAW to reach a tentative agreement.

The UAW union rejected the company's offer on Oct. 10, with about 90% of the members turning down the contract.

The six-year offer from Deere would have raised wages by roughly 5% over the life of the contract. The deal also increased some benefits.

But workers say the company hasn't gone far enough, especially while John Deere enjoys record profits. Union members have also said they've had mandatory overtime, an increasing workload and unsupportive managers.

The strike affects factories in Illinois, Iowa and Kansas. Each Deere plant covered by the contract is organizing its own strike outside of its respective buildings. 

