Sherrard High School harvest — FFA determined to support community

COVID-19 may have put a halt to pretty much everything, but Midwest produce production can’t be stopped.
That’s one lesson Sherrard High School FFA students learned from agriculture teacher Bill Hammes.
In its fourth year, the school's FFA garden has never seen a harvest so plentiful, so early — and that’s even after the Aug. 10 derecho knocked down a large section of sweet corn. This year’s garden has sweet corn, potatoes, varieties of tomatoes, peppers, squash, zucchini and cucumbers. Produce is donated to Sherrard- and Milan-area food pantries.
Since harvesting began in July, the students have brought in 2,306 pounds of produce from the living outdoor classroom, which takes up almost half an acre of land.
“There’s a lot of people who can’t afford to buy food, and this is free at the food pantry," said junior Briar Viager, the FFA president. "It’s good because you know you’re helping. ... Not everyone can afford to plant, either.”
Viager has done her part toward the bumper crop. She faithfully watered the garden every other day throughout the summer.
FFA reporter Bo Johnson, a junior, said he helped over summer whenever he could.
“It’s a way to give back to our community,” he said. “I like being out here with the garden. The virus has made this whole year strange. We’re still making progress even with the virus.”
The virus is a main reason Hammes and the students were compelled to keep it going.
“I know with some people who aren’t working, unemployment stopped," Johnson said. "(There are) people who can’t really afford food right now.”
Johnson said a smaller school like Sherrard allowed teachers to interact with students on a more one-on-one basis. Ag teachers Hammes and John Rasty have formed that bond at Sherrard.
"It feels like the teachers get to know you and talk to you and know how you learn," he said. "They really do care about their students and FFA kids. ... They get to know you."
Hammes said the kids took turns throughout the summer working out in the garden — and they are social distancing when they harvest together.
"They’re still together and building that camaraderie,” he said.
"The primary purpose," Hammes said, "is helping reduce the level of food insecurity in our area. I don’t know specific students, but I know there are students that walk through our halls who don’t know where their next meal is coming from."
