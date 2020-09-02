Sherrard High School harvest — FFA determined to support community

The virus is a main reason Hammes and the students were compelled to keep it going.

“I know with some people who aren’t working, unemployment stopped," Johnson said. "(There are) people who can’t really afford food right now.”

Johnson said a smaller school like Sherrard allowed teachers to interact with students on a more one-on-one basis. Ag teachers Hammes and John Rasty have formed that bond at Sherrard.

"It feels like the teachers get to know you and talk to you and know how you learn," he said. "They really do care about their students and FFA kids. ... They get to know you."

Hammes said the kids took turns throughout the summer working out in the garden — and they are social distancing when they harvest together.

"They’re still together and building that camaraderie,” he said.

"The primary purpose," Hammes said, "is helping reduce the level of food insecurity in our area. I don’t know specific students, but I know there are students that walk through our halls who don’t know where their next meal is coming from."

