Standards ensure fresh fruits and vegetables are ripe, ready and safe to enjoy

“Basil accounted for nearly 75% of the samples that exceeded the tolerance,” she said.

The EPA responded by revising tolerances for herbs and spices, including basil, which Foos said should alleviate any concerns.

Under the federal Food Safety Modernization Act, every farm that sells fruits and vegetables in Illinois must comply with industry standards and sanitation guidelines.

“There’s a whole list of regulations that our farms have to follow to make sure that the product is as safe as possible before it can get into your hands,” said Scavuzzo, who also serves as executive director for the Illinois Specialty Growers Association.

Training includes learning how to deal with wildlife in crop fields and how to apply pesticides safely.

“While all of the things farmers do is important, it’s just as important for consumers to wash their fruits and vegetables,” Scavuzzo said.

“It’s better to wash things off than to regret it later,” she added.

The best way to make sure your produce is safe is to talk with the farmers who grew it.