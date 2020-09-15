Wind storm removes 550,000 Iowa corn acres from harvest

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

DES MOINES — The U.S. Department of Agriculture has estimated that 550,000 acres of Iowa corn will not be harvested this fall because of damage caused by the Aug. 10 wind storm that swept across the state.

That estimate in a report released Friday places the value of the lost corn crop based on the yield and price anticipated before the storm at around $344 million. Corn prices have gone up because of the crop losses, so farmers will likely get more money for the corn they do harvest. Most farmers also have crop insurance to cover some of the loss and other federal programs may help.

The storm, which cut through Iowa with winds reaching 140 mph, also damaged full storage bins at farm cooperatives and on farms, taking out grain stored from last year's harvest.

Iowa farmers are expected to produce 2.48 billion bushels of corn this year on 13 million acres harvested, the USDA report said.

Soybean acres were not reduced because of the storm, and production is expected to be 503 million bushels.

Nationally, the corn crop is anticipated to be 14.9 billion bushels, down 378 million bushels from last month's pre-storm estimate but still the second highest production on record for the U.S. The expected national average yield of 178.5 bushels per acre will be a record high if realized.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0