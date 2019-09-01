Throughout history, man has used technology to facilitate human tasks. Computers have furthered that advance, paving the way for technology to perform ever-increasingly complex functions. The latest step in this technological evolution is artificial intelligence, or AI.
AI uses highly complex computer algorithms (coded instructions) to replicate the human ability to learn and make predictions. It allows machines to not just “problem-solve,” but to learn from past experiences to form future decisions. AI-based technology is increasingly a part of our daily lives. Self-autonomous driving cars, facial recognition and the detection and diagnosis of diseases are just some of many current applications.
According to International Data Corporation, global spending on AI technology is expected to reach $35.8 billion in 2019 — up 44% from last year — and reach $79.2 billion by 2022. Leading this charge is the retail industry. In 2019, global retailers will spend roughly $5.9 billion on AI technology.
AI’s leap into the retail industry is in its infant stage and centers around three main areas. Customer Service & Sentiment Analysis uses AI to analyze consumer intent and to personalize the customer experience and drive interaction. AI-Based Automated Marketing uses technology to better understand consumer behaviors to create customized marketing and promotion of specific products. Lastly, Demand Forecasting uses AI to identify trends in consumer demand to ensure adequate inventory and efficiency of supply chains.
It’s little surprise that two of the biggest leaders of AI in the retail industry are Amazon and Walmart. Amazon is America’s largest online retailer while Walmart is our nation’s largest combined in-store and online retailer. Both have the capital and resources to build, test and deploy the most advanced AI technology to transform the future landscape of this industry.
Amazon now uses AI to capture both market share and revenues in its online platform – which serves as the gold standard among online retailers. Amazon Go is the online retailing giant’s inroad into the traditional “brick-and-mortar” space. Amazon Go is a cashier-less store. Launched in January 2018, there are currently 15 stores with plans for an additional 3,000. Consumers scan their ID upon entering. AI then collects and analyzes data from in-store sensors and cameras to detect what products have been selected. The shopper’s account is then charged upon leaving the store.
Perhaps Amazon’s most aggressive venture is its proposed Amazon Prime Air service. This high-tech, AI-infused service will air-deliver packages up to five pounds to your doorstep in 30 minutes or less using drones. Currently, this service remains in the testing phase while Amazon consults industry and national regulators.
Walmart, and its subsidiary Sam’s Club, have also entered the cashier-less retail space but with far less success than Amazon. Walmart’s latest AI push is autonomous robots, including automated floor scrubbers. Robots will also be used to scan shelves for out-of-stock products, verify pricing and coordinate consumer demand with inventories. This automation will reduce labor costs and streamline its inventory management system.
Use of AI among retailers is growing — and in some very creative ways. Supermarket chain Kroger is one of the larger entrants in the smart shelf technology field. Through Kroger’s mobile app, sensors detect shoppers in aisles to offer personal pricing and product suggestions. Based on personal preferences and purchase history, Kroger can display ads, coupons and even nutritional facts to help garner additional sales. Kroger is pilot testing this technology in roughly 200 of its 2,760 stores.
Clothing retailers American Eagle Outfitters, Nordstrom and Target are just a few of the retailers embracing visual product search. Consumers simply upload an image or take a photo of a desired product. AI-powered technology analyzes the image by color, shapes and patterns to find identical or similar products. The technology also provides recommendations for related products to further boost sales revenues.
One of the more intriguing new AI technologies is virtual fitting rooms and mirrors. In-store kiosks scan a shopper’s body, measuring 200,000 different points on the body in about 20 seconds. Busy shoppers can then “try on” various apparel and find the right accessories in minutes, without the use of a formal fitting room. Gap, Levi’s, J. Crew and American Eagle are some of the retailers using this technology. Amazon is developing a version for its online platform, as online shoppers return 25% of the clothing they buy, with 70% of returns due to ordering the wrong size.
The potential applications of AI in the retail industry are near boundless. Inventory control, increased productivity, reduced labor costs and value-added customer experiences are clearly its tangible benefits. But for retailers, the ultimate driving force is crystal clear: profits.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.