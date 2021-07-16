October 17, 2020

Akbar M. Eaddy, 27, was shot and killed by Officers Anthony Zier, Randy May, Zachary Costas and Andrew Lawler during an alleged gunfight after Eaddy ran from police.

Police were called to investigate an aggravated domestic battery in which Eaddy was the suspect. Eaddy had left the scene in a vehicle, and officers found the vehicle later while patrolling. Eaddy fled but was found again. He reportedly began shooting at the officers while they attempted to set up a perimeter. The officers returned fire and Eaddy was killed.