July 224, 1923—July 19, 2023

DURANT—Alberta Elaine Knudsen, age 92, of DURANT will be held at 1 p.m., Monday, July 24, 2023 at Bentley Funeral Home, Durant. a visitation will be held from noon to 1 p.m., prior to the service at the funeral home. a private family burial will take place in Durant Cemetery following the service. Memorials may be given to Beacon of Hope Hospice in her memory. Online condolences may be left at www.bentleyfuneralhome.com. Alberta was born on February 3, 1931, the daughter of

Christian and Lanora (laverenz) Paustian in rural Stockton. She graduated from Durant High School with the Class of 1949. after graduation, Alberta earned her teaching certificate from the Iowa State Teachers College. Alberta married James Knudsen on July 10, 1954 in davenport, Iowa.

Alberta was a teacher for Colfax, Wyoming and Durant Schools for many years. She was a member of the Stockton royal Neighbors and the Gloria Dei Quilting Circle. She also worked alongside her husband at their Standard Amoco Gas Station and as a Cake decorator for Jeff's Market in Durant. Alberta enjoyed quilting, and watching sports, especially her grandchildren's extracurricular events.

Alberta will be lovingly remembered by her daughter, Mary Riessen of Durant; three grandchildren, Sara (Keith) Carter of Cedar rapids, Iowa, Benjamin Ressen of davenport, Iowa and James (Michelle) Riessen of davenport; and six great-grandchildren, Brady Riessen, Isaac and Lillian Riessen, ava Elaine, Marcus, and Max Carter; one sister, Lucille Welch of Plainfield, Illinois; and many nieces and nephews.

Alberta was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, James; a son-in-law, Russell Riessen; two brothers, Dilver and Chris Paustian; one sister, Jean Mumm; and one brother-in-law, William Welch.