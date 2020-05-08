Aledo to reach out for input on state reopening rules

“We aren’t, as a police department, nor are we as a city, attempting to enforce executive orders of the governor," said Sullivan, who also is the city's police chief. "However, that’s up to the businesses to do that; that would depend on their licensing.”

In a daily public address May 6, a reporter asked if businesses that open "too soon" could risk losing its state license.

“We will be looking at each of those businesses and determining whether we have the ability to do that and when we could do that,” Pritzker responded.

Hagloch posed the question to the council, “What could we do as a small community to relieve some of these businesses and get them back open?”

The council was agreeable to have him reach out to other Mercer County mayors, and village presidents for their input.

“We’re not Cook County, and I think we know how to social distance. We’ve had enough practice at it now. Residents are concerned and worried about it now ... . (They’re) not going to gather around groups they don’t feel comfortable around.