Hosted by Quad-Cities Mustang Club and Dahl Ford Davenport, the all-Ford cruise-in will be 11 a.m. until 3 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 8, at Dahl Ford, 1310 E. Kimberly Road, Davenport. Setup will be after 10 a.m. the cruise will start at 11 a.m. Visitors and cars can come and go as they please. It's free and spectators are welcome.

11 a.m. Sunday, Dahl Ford, Davenport. Free.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

City Editor

Liz Boardman is the Quad-City Times City Editor, manages the Economy section and Bettendorf News, and is the house Freedom of Information Act geek. A Rock Island native, she joined the Times in 2016.

Load comments