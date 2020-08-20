All-Metro softball team features PV, BHS players

Two players from Bettendorf and three from Pleasant Valley have been selected to the first team of the Quad-Cities All-Metro softball team.
First team
First base
Emily Rigdon
School: Bettendorf
Year: Freshman
Stats: .392 avg., 7 2B, 7 HR, 29 RBIs, 10 walks, .467 OBP; 7-2 pitching
Quick hit: Named third team all-state by IGCA, Rigdon was one of the Bulldogs' top run producers and No. 2 pitcher. Her 29 RBIs and seven home runs ranked first and second, respectively, among freshmen in Class 5A.
Third base
Carly Lundry
School: Pleasant Valley
Year: Senior
Stats: .462 avg., 7 2B, 2 3B, 4 HR, 32 RBIs, .488 OBP
Quick hit: Chosen to MAC's first team and third team all-state, Lundry paced Spartans in RBIs and hit safely in nine of the team's final 10 games. She raised her batting average by nearly 100 points from her junior season.
Outfield
Emily Wood
School: Pleasant Valley
Year: Junior
Stats: .482 avg., 34 runs, 40 hits, 3 2B, 5 3B, 2 HR, 18 RBIs, 21 SB, .533 OBP
Quick hit: A four-year starter in center field, the first team all-MAC choice ranked among league's top five in average, runs, hits, triples and stolen bases. The southpaw has accumulated more than 210 career hits.
Utility
Sophia DelVecchio
School: Bettendorf
Year: Junior
Stats: .452 avg., 22 runs, 12 2B, 9 HR, 37 RBIs, 10 SB; 8-3, 3.06 ERA, 71 IP, 43 strikeouts
Quick hit: Conference leader in doubles and RBIs, DelVecchio powered Bulldogs to their first state tournament berth in five years. The first team all-state selection has smacked 24 homers in the past two seasons.
Peggy Klingler
School: Pleasant Valley
Year: Senior
Stats: .528 avg., 11 2B, 7 HR, 25 RBIs, 10 walks, .580 OBP
Quick hit: Catcher led Spartans in average, doubles and home runs. Named first team all-state, Klingler homered twice in regional final win over Davenport West. Raised her average nearly 150 points since junior season.
Second team
Position;Name;School;Year;Stats
P;Sophia Lindquist;Pleasant Valley;Jr.;10-2, 2.01 ERA, 73 IP, 16 walks, 20 Ks
2B;Breanna Newton;Bettendorf;Sr.;.344 avg., 23 runs, 10 2B, 8 HR, 31 RBIs
3B;Alexis Mulvehill;Bettendorf;Sr.;.449 avg., 23 runs, 35 hits, 6 2B, 5 HR, 20 RBIs
OF;Maggie Erpelding;Bettendorf;Sr.;.415 avg., 31 runs, 5 2B, 23 RBIs, 24 SB
Honorable mention
Bettendorf: Emma Dennison, sr.; Madison Temple, sr.
Pleasant Valley: Jessi Clemons, 8th; Kaitlyn Drish, jr.; Christin Hartman, sr.; Addie Menke, jr.
