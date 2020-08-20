 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
All-Metro softball team features PV, BHS players
0 comments
topical

All-Metro softball team features PV, BHS players

Two players from Bettendorf and three from Pleasant Valley have been selected to the first team of the Quad-Cities All-Metro softball team.

First team

First base

Emily Rigdon

School: Bettendorf

Year: Freshman

Stats: .392 avg., 7 2B, 7 HR, 29 RBIs, 10 walks, .467 OBP; 7-2 pitching

Quick hit: Named third team all-state by IGCA, Rigdon was one of the Bulldogs' top run producers and No. 2 pitcher. Her 29 RBIs and seven home runs ranked first and second, respectively, among freshmen in Class 5A.

Third base

Carly Lundry

School: Pleasant Valley

Year: Senior

Stats: .462 avg., 7 2B, 2 3B, 4 HR, 32 RBIs, .488 OBP

Quick hit: Chosen to MAC's first team and third team all-state, Lundry paced Spartans in RBIs and hit safely in nine of the team's final 10 games. She raised her batting average by nearly 100 points from her junior season.

Outfield

Emily Wood

School: Pleasant Valley

Year: Junior

Stats: .482 avg., 34 runs, 40 hits, 3 2B, 5 3B, 2 HR, 18 RBIs, 21 SB, .533 OBP

Quick hit: A four-year starter in center field, the first team all-MAC choice ranked among league's top five in average, runs, hits, triples and stolen bases. The southpaw has accumulated more than 210 career hits. 

Utility

Sophia DelVecchio

School: Bettendorf

Year: Junior

Stats: .452 avg., 22 runs, 12 2B, 9 HR, 37 RBIs, 10 SB; 8-3, 3.06 ERA, 71 IP, 43 strikeouts

Quick hit: Conference leader in doubles and RBIs, DelVecchio powered Bulldogs to their first state tournament berth in five years. The first team all-state selection has smacked 24 homers in the past two seasons.

Peggy Klingler

School: Pleasant Valley

Year: Senior

Stats: .528 avg., 11 2B, 7 HR, 25 RBIs, 10 walks, .580 OBP

Quick hit: Catcher led Spartans in average, doubles and home runs. Named first team all-state, Klingler homered twice in regional final win over Davenport West. Raised her average nearly 150 points since junior season.

Second team

Position;Name;School;Year;Stats

P;Sophia Lindquist;Pleasant Valley;Jr.;10-2, 2.01 ERA, 73 IP, 16 walks, 20 Ks

2B;Breanna Newton;Bettendorf;Sr.;.344 avg., 23 runs, 10 2B, 8 HR, 31 RBIs

3B;Alexis Mulvehill;Bettendorf;Sr.;.449 avg., 23 runs, 35 hits, 6 2B, 5 HR, 20 RBIs

OF;Maggie Erpelding;Bettendorf;Sr.;.415 avg., 31 runs, 5 2B, 23 RBIs, 24 SB

Honorable mention

Bettendorf: Emma Dennison, sr.; Madison Temple, sr.

Pleasant Valley: Jessi Clemons, 8th; Kaitlyn Drish, jr.; Christin Hartman, sr.; Addie Menke, jr.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Sports Editor

Sports editor, with my emphasis on covering the Mississippi Athletic Conference and Iowa area high schools. I've been in sports journalism for 19 years, the last seven at the Q-C Times.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News