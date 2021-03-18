All outside Chicago will be vaccine eligible April 12; reopening changes announced

SPRINGFIELD – All Illinoisans 16 years of age and older outside of Chicago will be eligible for COVID-19 vaccinations beginning April 12, and the state announced a “metric-based” phase-in to greater reopening Thursday.

The so-called “bridge phase” to reopening can begin when 70 percent of seniors 65 years of age and older have received at least their first dose of the vaccine, according to the governor. As of Thursday, that number stood at 58 percent.

It is also dependent on at least 20 percent of intensive care beds being available. Other metrics, such as COVID-like illness hospital admissions, mortality rate and case positivity rate over a 28-day monitoring period, must “hold steady.”

Gov. JB Pritzker said all regions of the state will move to the bridge phase and beyond as one, rather than individually.

“Unfortunately, COVID-19 has not gone away,” Pritzker said at a news conference in Chicago, noting the virus is still killing Illinoisans daily and safety precautions such as masking and social distancing are still necessary.

“And I'm more optimistic today than I have been at any time over the last year, and more importantly the doctors and scientists are too,” he added. “It's time to begin to cautiously move toward normalcy.”