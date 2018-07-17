WASHINGTON — In an era of unprecedented free swinging in major league baseball, it was only fitting.
The National and American League teams combined to slug a record 10 home runs in the 89th annual All-Star Game on Tuesday with the two biggest shots being delivered by a pair of reigning world champions.
Houston Astros teammates Alex Bregman and George Springer slugged back-to-back home runs off the Dodgers’ Ross Stripling in the top of the 10th inning to give the AL an 8-6 victory at Nationals Park.
All but one of the 13 runs that scored in the game came on home runs. The previous record for homers in an All-Star Game was six.
The game was tied at 2-2 before Seattle’s Jean’s Segura slugged a three-run shot off Milwaukee’s Josh Hader to give the AL a 5-2 lead in the top of the seventh inning.
Segura’s homer came after the Reds’ Joey Votto dropped a foul popup along the NL dugout railing with runners on first and second and a 3-2 count on Segura.
The NL got one run back on Christian Yelich’s solo homer in the eighth and Cincinnati’s Scooter Gennett tied the game at 5-5 with a two-run blast off MLB saves leader Edwin Diaz in the ninth.
Bregman and Springer, both of whom spent time with the Quad-Cities River Bandits, quickly turned the game around in the 10th, however. The AL added an insurance run later in the inning when Segura scored on a sacrifice fly by Michael Brantley.
Votto led off the bottom of the 10th with a home run off Toronto’s J.A. Happ, but the NL could not do any further damage.
Aaron Judge and Mike Trout homered early in the game to give the AL a 2-0 lead before the NL countered with blasts by the Cubs’ Willson Contreras and the Rockies’ Trevor Story.
Contreras, Story and Gennett all got their home runs in their first-ever All-Star at-bat.
Bregman was named the game's most valuable player.
Severe thunderstorms blew through Washington in the afternoon and soaked the field, leaving some doubt over whether the game would be played.
The rain stopped in time for both teams to take abbreviated batting practice, however.
Light rain began falling during the game, but play was never interrupted.
