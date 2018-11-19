Quad-City musicians are getting together to play a show in tribute to "The Last Waltz," the 1976 concert, held on Thanksgiving Day, by The Band and the accompanying documentary by Martin Scorsese. During that concert, members of The Band were joined by artists such Bob Dylan, Neil Young, Ringo Starr, Joni Mitchell, Van Morrison, Muddy Waters, Eric Clapton and more. The tribute concert is slated for 8 p.m. Wednesday at the Redstone Room, 129 N. Main St., Davenport. Tickets cost $12 in advance and $15 on the day of the show. For more info, visit rivermusicexperience.org.
8 p.m. Wednesday, Redstone Room, $12-$15
