Basics: Approx. 7:15 p.m., Bob Reade Field
Last week: Alleman knocked off Moline 31-28. Geneseo was dealt a 27-7 home loss by Sterling.
Last meeting: Geneseo 14, Alleman 0 (2004)
Radio: 102.5 FM
Overview: With Geneseo joining the Big Six, this is the first meeting between the schools in 15 years but 31st overall. Geneseo allowed only 535 total yards in its first three games, but Sterling gouged them for 264 yards on the ground last week. With Zach Carpita and Alec Ponder sharing quarterback duties, Alleman passed for 219 yards in last week's win. Alleman coach Todd Depoorter said the plan is for the Pioneers to continue rotating quarterbacks.
